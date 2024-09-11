90 Day Fiance couple Kara and Guillermo getting divorced? Here’s what we know

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks.

The couple premiered their international love story during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, but according to rumors online, they’ve already gone their separate ways.

Kara, a Virginian, met Guillermo, a Venezuelan, during a trip to the Dominican Republic.

Kara was in the DR on business, and Guillermo was her waiter. Sparks flew between the two, and soon enough, Guillermo was in the US on a K-1 visa.

The couple tied the knot during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, and in December 2022, they welcomed their first child, son Nicolas Antonio.

However, in recent months, 90 Day Fiance fans have become suspicious of Kara and Guillermo’s relationship status.

Kara and Guillermo’s social media activity sparks breakup rumors

Their Instagram feeds don’t feature posts of each other, and Kara’s recent single, the breakup song, On My Own, got tongues wagging.

Kara’s Instagram activity lately has been centered around her singing career and fashion collaborations, while Guillermo mostly posts photos and videos of himself white-water rafting and footage of his son.

Amid all the chitter-chatter online, a 90 Day Fiance viewer recently claimed that Kara spilled the tea during a recent meet-up and said she and Guillermo are in the midst of a divorce.

On Reddit, u/hungryhungryhoo posted a thread titled, “Kara and Guillermo getting divorced.”

A 90 Day Fiance fan says Kara got ‘tipsy’ and confessed she and Guillermo are ‘separated’

In the caption, they wrote, “Kobe and Emily were visiting Kara in Charlottesville this weekend. Kara wasnt with Guillermo, when I asked why she told me of her plan to finalize her divorce with Guillermo.”

“They’ve been separated for months now, but are waiting until the next tell all to make the official announcement.”

On Instagram, @90dayfianceupdate shared a screenshot from the post’s comments section with more details about the exchange with Kara.

“Several sources say Season 9 couple Kara and Guillermo are over,” read the caption.

“Rumors started Valentine’s 2024 when Guillermo went back with his family in Venezuela. Kara has continued traveling the world without him.”

According to the Redditor, they were Kara’s server at a winery. During Kara’s time at the winery, she was reportedly “tipsy” and “very willing” to share details about her and Guillermo’s separation.

Apparently, Kara was at Keswick Vineyards in Keswick, Virginia, when the server learned of the split.

Kara shot down breakup rumors over the summer

Rumors of Kara and Guillermo getting a divorce began circulating earlier this year.

When Guillermo returned to Venezuela without Kara on Valentine’s Day, their fans began to suspect that a split was imminent.

It’s still been months since Kara and Guillermo mentioned each other on Instagram.

But in July, Kara seemingly put the rumors to rest when she replied to an Instagram follower’s comment.

When asked whether she left her husband and son, Kara responded succinctly.

“No lol,” she wrote.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.