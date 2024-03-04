90 Day Fiance couple Citra and Sam reveal the gender of their baby

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All aired this weekend, and among all of the drama, we learned of some happy news: Sam and Citra are expecting a baby!

We watched Sam and Citra Wilson become husband and wife this season, and when they arrived at the Tell All, Citra teased the exciting announcement.

During one of their segments, the happy couple revealed they’re expecting their first child later this year.

While filming for the Tell All, Citra was about twelve weeks pregnant.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, 90 Day Fiance viewers suspected that Citra was pregnant during filming for her and Sam’s season, noticing an apparent baby bump during her confessionals.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although Citra danced around the rumors, she and Sam can now confirm they’re pregnant and expecting a little girl.

Citra tells Sam he’s going to be a dad in a surprise video

On Instagram, the couple shared a Reel depicting the moment Citra dropped the news on Sam that he would be a dad.

Citra filmed herself in the bathroom and asked Sam to join her. Sam was clearly unaware of what she was about to do, though.

When Citra showed him a positive pregnancy test, Sam calmly exclaimed, “I knew it.”

“I knew it, baby!” Sam added with a smile, leaning in to kiss his beautiful bride.

In the caption of the video, Citra wrote, “Nothing will ever beat this feeling. The absolute best day of our lives.”

In another Instagram post, Citra uploaded professional photos of herself and Sam, showing off her baby bump and the sonogram pictures of Baby Wilson, due this June.

Citra admits she was pregnant during filming for 90 Day Fiance Season 10

In the caption of the carousel post, Citra addressed the rumors that she was pregnant during filming for 90 Day Fiance.

Citra noted that she got pregnant in September 2023 and found out the following month, although she and Sam planned to wait one year before getting pregnant.

Admittedly, Citra had terrible morning sickness throughout her first trimester, which made filming her confessionals a bit tough since she got sick quite a bit.

“If you see baby bump on my interview yes you’re right I was one month or one a half month pregnant and I tried so hard not to throw up during the interviews,” Citra explained.

Sam took to his Instagram Stories to share some photos of Citra’s growing baby bump, too.

Sam shared Citra’s baby bump on social media. Pic credit: @sam90day/Instagram

“Been waiting to show how beautiful and cute she looks pregnant,” Sam captioned the sweet photos.

Sam is ready to be a girl dad

The expectant parents recently spoke with ET and revealed their baby’s gender to the outlet.

As it turns out, Sam was certain that his child was a boy, but he was elated to find out otherwise.

“I’ve always thought about having a boy and was convinced we were pregnant with a son, only to be delighted by the news of our daughter.”

“I’m so ready to be a girl dad,” Sam told ET.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All airs on Sunday, March 10, at 8/7c on TLC.