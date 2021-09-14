90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber confirms marriage to Evelin Villegas, hints answers to ‘long awaited questions’

Corey Rathgeber promised 90 Day Fiance fans answers to “long awaited” questions and teased them about the “full story” behind his marriage to Evelin Villegas. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber confirmed 90 Day Fiance fans’ suspicions that he already married Evelin Villegas and promised them answers to “long awaited” questions.

Last week on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Evelin Villegas shocked viewers (and her sisters) when she revealed to her sisters that she and Corey had already gotten married.

Evelin has made it clear that marriage was never part of her life plan, but she reluctantly agreed to marry Corey, allegedly to honor his wishes.

When she went wedding dress shopping with her sisters, she dropped a bomb on them when she revealed that she and Corey had already tied the knot.

At the end of the episode, Evelin told her sisters that a year prior, she and Corey traveled to Guayaquil, Ecuador where they got married.

Viewers were left with a cliffhanger, as the episode ended and no further details were given about Corey and Evelin’s elopement.

Corey Rathgeber confirms his surprise marriage to Evelin Villegas

Corey has shown up on social media to confirm the marriage news and teased fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way about some burning questions.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip on their Instagram page of the scene when Evelin went to try on wedding dresses with her sisters before bombarding them with the marriage news and captioned the video, “Translation Error… Whoa, Corey and Evelin are ALREADY MARRIED?!”

Corey, who presented Evelin with his sister’s “old, dirty” prom dress for their wedding, took to the comments section and told viewers, “Yep it’s true! Keep watching to see the full story behind it. There will be many long awaited questions to be finally answered!”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Of course, a comment from one of the cast members on a 90 Day Fiance Instagram post wouldn’t be complete without comments from trolls too.

90 Day Fiance fans troll Corey

Trolls came for Corey in full force and mocked him for teasing answers to their “long awaited” questions.

One of Corey’s critics replied to his comment, “That everything is staged and TLC FINALLY won’t renew your contract ? Cuz that’s what we’re all hoping for. Bye Felicia”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“@coreyrathgeber_90 The only question would be ‘Why’?? Why would you do that to yourself Corey??? Lmfaoooo,” commented another one of Corey’s critics.

Another disgruntled 90 Day Fiance fan felt that nobody is interested in Corey’s answers and commented, “@coreyrathgeber_90 answers to questions nobody asked or cares about.”

Although it came as a shock to most viewers that Corey and Evelin are already married, another cast member from the 90 Day Fiance franchise had previously let the cat out of the bag.

Laura Jallali, an alum from The Other Way, revealed during a podcast interview that the couple has actually been legally married since 2018.

Are you looking forward to Corey’s “long awaited” answers to fans’ questions and the full story behind his marriage to Evelin?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.