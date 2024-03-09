90 Day Fiance: Clayton’s sister Brandi wonders if Anali is hiding a secret boyfriend in Peru

Anali Vallejos and Clayton Clark are finally husband and wife, but Clayton’s sister, Brandi, isn’t sold on Anali’s intentions just yet.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All is just around the corner, and a look at Sunday night’s episode shows us that Brandi doesn’t fully trust her new sister-in-law.

A preview clip shared by Entertainment Tonight reveals Brandi accusing Anali of having another lover in another country.

Brandi has made it clear this season that she disapproves of her little brother’s relationship with Anali, but on Sunday, she takes her disapproval a step further with a shocking insinuation.

While speaking with host Shaun Robinson, Brandi admits that she had reservations about Clayton and Anali’s relationship from the beginning.

“Yes, I did [have reservations], and I will continue to have them,” Brandi reveals.

Clayton’s sister, Brandi, still isn’t sold on his relationship with Anali

“I just felt like it maybe wasn’t real. I just thought it was like a catfish thing,” Brandi adds.

Specifically, the fact that Anali hid her relationship with Clayton from her father doesn’t sit well with Brandi, and she’s also leery about Anali not making any posts about her relationship on social media.

“I just think it’s odd … like, I don’t know if maybe she has like a boyfriend in Peru or something that she doesn’t want Clayton to find out about,” Brandi divulges.

Brandi’s admission shocks Anali, however, and her mouth nearly drops to the floor hearing Brandi accuse her of hiding a secret lover in South America.

Anali is clearly exasperated and explains to Brandi that her plan was never to move to America because she wanted Clayton to move to Peru with her, but due to Clayton’s job, they decided on the U.S.

Clayton and Anali’s castmate Nikki Exotika asks Brandi whether she’s deeming their relationship fraudulent, and Brandi doesn’t exactly deny it.

Brandi responds, “If somebody was hiding me, I would think, like, ‘What else are you hiding’?”

Brandi isn’t the only one who has questioned the validity of Clayton and Anali’s relationship.

90 Day Fiance viewers questioned whether Anali and Clayton were the real deal

Anali shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers when she arrived late to her and Clayton’s wedding, leaving their guests in suspense and Clayton standing at the altar.

After some reconsideration, Anali decided to go through with tying the knot and eventually came clean to her dad about why she was in America, too.

Although many were skeptical about Anali and Clayton’s relationship, we discovered last year that these two got hitched on August 18, 2023, in Lexington, Kentucky, keeping their nuptials under the radar for months.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All airs on Sunday, March 10, at 8/7c on TLC.