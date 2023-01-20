90 Day Fiance: Check out Thais Ramone’s tiny waist in throwback bikini photo

Thais Ramone recently posted a photo of her bikini body before having her daughter as she advertised a short promotion on her website.

The 90 Day Fiance star highlighted her toned abs in a tiny white two-piece from her company, also showcasing her tiny waist.

The strappy swimwear, made in Thais’ home country of Brazil, featured a triangle-style top with straps that wrapped around the midsection. The hipster-style bikini bottom also had tie strings at the waist, and Thais accessorized the swimwear with a gold belly chain.

The model had her long hair in a high ponytail as she snapped the mirror selfie with one leg arched in front of the other.

It probably won’t be long before the new mom is back to her pre-baby body, as she recently shared another throwback bikini photo and said as much.

Meanwhile, Thais is taking time to promote her business after being in mommy mode for the past few months.

“Only today!!!! buy a white bikini and get a free pink one 😱😍,” Thais announced in her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone is in mommy mode

The Brazilian native has been in mommy mode since she gave birth to her daughter Aleesi back in November of 2022.

Since then, Thais and her husband, Patrick Mendes, who are both first-time parents, have been soaking up all the joys of parenthood and doting on their newborn.

Little Aleesi has also met her parents’ friends and 90 Day Fiance Season 9 castmates, Miona and Jibri Bell.

Miona posted the sweet moment on Instagram with an adorable photo of herself holding Aleesi.

The Serbian native noted in her caption that meeting Aleesi made her day better, adding, “She was such a sweet calm baby and she let me feed her and hold her the whole time.”

Miona and her husband Jibri appeared on Season 9 of 90 ay Fiance along with Thais and Patrick, and the two couples have formed a close bond since then.

Thais Ramone promotes her bikini line

The 90 Day Fiance star had a dream of creating her bikini line, and thanks to her stint on the TLC show, she was finally able to make it happen.

Thais officially launched her brand back in October of 2022, and she thanked 90 Day Fiance for giving her a platform.

In the promotional video posted on Instagram, she modeled the strappy white bikini that we’ve seen her wear a few times, and is a popular style on her website.

The swimsuits from her line are made in Brazil and available worldwide.

“2 years ago I had this dream, to bring something made and coming directly from Brazil, but I knew it was going to be very difficult…” shared Thais. “Thanks to the incredible opportunity that 90 day fiance gave me.”

She later thanked her supporters in the post and added, “I hope you like it.”

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 22 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.