90 Day Fiance: Chantel Everett says she’s ‘doing better’ and ready for new beginnings

Chantel Everett is doing fine these days amid her ongoing divorce from Pedro Jimeno, but the TLC star is looking forward to better days.

She recently opened up to curious viewers in a social media Q & A and confessed to doing better now than she was at the start of the season.

Chantel has been getting a ton of support from The Family Chantel viewers who’ve been watching the implosion of her marriage to Pedro play out over the past few months.

As fans rally around Chantel, her now estranged husband has been getting the opposite reaction with lots of online bashing regarding his behavior.

Chantel has shed many tears over the demise of her marriage, as she made it known several times she didn’t want a divorce.

Pedro, however, was intent on ending his marriage, and while things are just now playing out on TV, the Dominican Republic native actually filed the paperwork back in April.

Despite her initial reaction to the news that Pedro wanted to leave her, Chantel has since accepted that her marriage is over after trying everything she could to avoid going down that road.

Now, the 31-year-old is looking forward to the future.

The Family Chantel star opened up to her followers in an Instagram Q &A as people asked questions about her well-being. Chantel confessed that these days she’s doing much better than she had been doing in recent months.

“How are you truly doing?” asked one Instagram user.

Chantel responded by sharing a photo of her stern face and noted that that was her mood while watching her life play out on the show this season.

“I’m doing better now,” she wrote.

Despite the state of her personal life right now, Chantel remains hopeful about the future.

Another Instagram user asked the TLC personality “Are you looking forward to your new beginnings?”

“Yes for sure!” Chantel responded.

Chantel Everett wants viewers to learn from her mistakes

The Family Chantel star opened up her Instagram to questions from her followers, but some people simply wanted to share some kind words with her.

“I love you ❤️ wish you all the best in life 🙏” expressed one commenter.

Chantel responded to the message with “Thanks ❤️” and she revealed that her hope is for viewers to get something from watching her and Pedro as they’ve opened up their lives showing the good the bad and the ugly over the past few years.

“As always I hope that the viewers can learn from watching us make mistakes overcome obstacles and live life!” added Chantel in her response.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.