90 Day Fiance: Chantel Everett red hot in off-shoulder top and skintight pants

The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett enjoyed the holiday weekend by spending time with her family, and she was red hot in her Christmas outfit.

This is Chantel’s first Christmas in over six years without her husband, Pedro Jimeno, by her side. However, based on the stunning photos shared on social media, her estranged husband was not missed.

Chantel opted for the traditional holiday colors in a red chiffon blouse with long sleeves and an off-shoulder detail.

She paired it with high-waist red pants that hugged her curves and added a black Louis Vuitton belt that highlighted her small waist.

Her black pointy-toe boots were the final addition to the red ensemble–a color she has been rocking a lot this holiday season.

Prior to her latest social media photo, Chantel modeled red plaid pajamas as she matched with her mom and dad, as well as her sister Winter Everett and her brother River.

The family posed for a cute Christmas photo in their matching Santa hats, plaid pajamas, and black tops, while Mama Karen threw on a plaid robe over her outfit as well.

90 Day Fiance Chantel Everett heats up Christmas dinner in a red outfit

Meanwhile, Chantel changed out of her casual sleepwear and glammed things up for the photo posted on her Instagram Story.

She snapped a mirror selfie and showed off her all-red outfit as she posed in her bedroom.

The Family Chantel star also sported red and white nails and had her hair styled in a middle part and flowing down her shoulders.

She accessorized with small hoop earrings and kept her makeup simple with flawless skin, neat brows, and wispy lashes.

Despite spending her first Christmas in many years as a single woman since her split from Pedro, the 31-year-old appeared to be in good spirits while enjoying the festive season with her family.

Chantel Everett promotes St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The Family Chantel star is using her growing social media following to support a great cause, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

With only a few numbers away from hitting the one million mark on Instagram, Chantel made it known to her 999,000 followers that she was doing her part for the organization.

She recently donated an undisclosed amount to St. Jude, as evidenced by the donation badge displayed on her profile.

Chantel’s donation was in support of their “annual Thanks and Giving tradition,” as noted by St. Jude, who urged people to “give a gift that could last a lifetime.

The organization has now surpassed the $5,000 amount they were seeking for the yearly holiday fundraiser. So far, they’ve received $5,045.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.