90 Day Fiance: Chantel Everett poses in hot pink bikini and sheer robe for giveaway

Chantel Everett strikes a pose in a pink bikini and fur robe. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is gifting one of her followers a stunning pink gown that she recently showed off.

The Family Chantel star wore a bright pink bikini and a matching robe that will make for a great addition to someone’s lucky wardrobe.

The photo showed her clad in a skimpy two-piece that showcased her curves and featured embellished details.

The bottom had silver chains around the legs and a high cut in the front while the top part had large gems around the midsection.

She added the dramatic floor-length robe, made from sheer tulle that also featured large layers of fur on the sleeves and hem.

Chantel styled the stunning beachwear with dark sunglasses and black sandals with shimmery crystals. Her long hair was flowing down her back and she wore a tiara in celebration of a big milestone.

Chantel Everett is giving away her pink birthday robe

The Family Chantel star had a great reason for posting a throwback image of her wearing the hot pink bikini and matching robe.

She noted in the post that one lucky follower would get the fur robe by simply sending her a DM.

“Wondering if any of my followers would like this robe. DM me,” Chantel wrote in the caption of her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

The TLC personality first wore the stunning outfit on her 30th birthday during a trip to Cancun, Mexico with her friends.

The bikini photo was first shared in February 2020 — minus the robe — and then again in April.

However, the 31-year-old clearly loves the ensemble as she posted the photo as a throwback once again in October of 2021.

“#throwback This was my 30th Birthday Celebration outfit swimwear was @bikinicrushswimwear and robe from @shopoyemwen,” she wrote.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett models Fashion Nova

The Family Chantel star is only a few followers away from hitting the one million mark, making her a prime candidate to be a social media influencer. However, Chantel doesn’t do a lot of promotions, unlike other TLC stars.

However, back in 2019, she was a proud Nova babe as she modeled an outfit from Fashion Nova.

Chantel looked like a model in the photos taken by her sister Winter Everett as she posed in a pink long-sleeved dress from the brand.

The outfit featured a high-low hemline with large buttons on the front and a matching belt that highlighted her small waist.

The newly single reality TV star tagged Fashion Nova in her post and noted in the hashtags that she was a “#novababe.” However, she didn’t share a personal discount code and we haven’t seen her promoting the fashion retailer since then.

“If you had it would you let it go. 📷 @winter_wylie #novababe #fashionnova @fashionnova #peaceandlove #pinky #pinkywinky #pink,” wrote Chantel.

The Famly Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.