90 Day Fiance: Chantel Everett nominated for Reality Royalty at ARTAS awards

Chantel Everett is up for a nomination for ARTAS Reality Royalty award. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Reality TV fans have been watching 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett on their screens for years, and her presence in the genre has earned her a notable nomination.

For the last eight years, the American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS) has been awarding reality TV stars different titles in different categories. This year, for the 9th annual awards, Chantel is up to win the Reality Royalty award.

The Family Chantel just wrapped up airing its fourth season, and there was no shortage of raw drama from Chantel, her now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno, and both of their families.

The Reality Royalty award that Chantel has been nominated for is “presented to the most notable star/stars in Reality Television each year.”

Pedro has also been nominated separately for the award, so the OG couple, who is headed for a divorce, will be pitted against each other for the title.

Chantel and Pedro are also up against 90 Day Fiance franchise stars Darcey and Stacey Silva, whose spinoff Darcey & Stacey earned them credit towards a possible win.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel had a lot of drama

The Family Chantel viewers watched as Chantel and Pedro’s marriage fell apart as real time news of the couple’s divorce was coming out.

On-screen, the 90 Day Fiance audience watched as Chantel and Pedro’s communication totally broke down, and nothing either of them did could save the relationship.

From Chantel’s perspective, she thought Pedro was misplacing his anger over his unresolved family issues from Season 3 on her and not taking steps to heal. She thought that Pedro was checked out of their marriage and used her for a green card.

Pedro alleged that Chantel took over $250,000 from their joint bank account and absconded with it.

On Pedro’s side of things, he thought that Chantel was not being supportive of his new career in real estate after he supported her with warehouse work while she was in nursing school.

He griped that Chantel was lazy and selfish and only cared about vacations.

Will there be a Season 5 of The Family Chantel?

With Pedro and Chantel poised for divorce, it’s hard to say if The Family Chantel could go on without the 90 Day couple being together.

The show was largely about each of their families as well, so it’s possible that the show could come back but in a different capacity.

The Family Chantel fans will have to wait and see what the network decides to do with the hit spinoff.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.