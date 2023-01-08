90 Day Fiance: Chantel Everett in plunging crop top is ready for Zumba

Chantel Everett is ready for Zumba. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett already has an amazing body, but she’s making sure it stays that way in 2023.

The Family Chantel star has not taken a break from her workout, having kicked off a full Peloton workout immediately after chowing down on a delicious Christmas spread.

However, that’s not the only workout routine that Chantel has in store for this year, Zumba is also on the list, and she has some stylish workout gear to keep her looking fashionable.

In a video recently reshared on social media, she modeled a Zumba outfit–a plunging black sports bra with thick white straps and the word “ZUMBA” written in colorful letters on the front.

She paired that with matching black leggings and Nike sneakers while she parted her hair in the middle.

Chantel had a big smile on her face as she started off the video in a Hello Kitty hoodie and matching joggers, then did a quick spin and transitioned into her Zumba outfit.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett models her Zumba outfit

The Family Chantel star first posted the video last year after being gifted the workout gear from the company Zumba Wear.

However, it seems the TLC personality is ready for more Zumba workouts, as she recently alerted her 998k Instagram followers to the throwback post a few hours ago.

“Thank you for the clothes @zumba @zumbawear and @msnancynyc for my exact sizes and of course @challenge2getfit for making this happen and always bringing the @zincommunity in ATLANTA together as always. @hellokitty @sanrio,” she initially captioned the reel.

Meanwhile, as we await more Zumba updates from the reality TV personality, she’s shared some snaps from her Peloton workouts, and it seems she’s added pole fitness to her workout routine as well.

A few days ago, she shared a photo showing her installed fitness pole and some very high heels placed beside the silver pole in her bedroom.

Chantel Everett shares her workout at her favorite gym

The Family Chantel stay is serious about staying fit, and she puts in the work with various workout routines.

When she’s not at home on her Peloton, she enjoys her time at her favorite gym, Challenge 2 Get Fit.

Last year, she gave her followers a view of her day at the gym as she went through an intense workout routine.

She started on the cardio machine, getting her heart rate up, strengthening the leg muscles, and burning calories.

Chantel moved on to dumbells, working on her upper body and perfecting her form before moving on to a floor mat for some leg lifts to tone and sculpt the butt.

She then moved on to the jumping squats before showing how she keeps her abs flat and toned. The 31-year-old laid flat on her with her feet on a large tire as she lifted her body up and down several times for an intense ab workout.

Next, Chantel did tire flips to strengthen her upper body; then, she did a few more squats to end her workout.

“At my favorite gym @challenge2getfit getting it in!” she captioned the video.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.