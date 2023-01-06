90 Day Fiance: Chantel Everett dons skimpy shorts for workout, plus teases pole fitness

Chantel Everett snaps a photo on her Peloton bike. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is kicking off the new year by making sure that her body is in tip-top shape as she pulled out her Peloton bike for a 2023 workout.

The Family Chantel star snapped a photo looking quite glam as she got her daily workout in, while clad in skimpy biker shorts.

She added a matching Nike sleeveless top in the same peach color with a sports bra worn underneath as she perched on her bike and snapped a selfie.

Her long sleek hair was pulled back from her face with a black headband and fell down her right shoulder and to her waist.

Chantel was either working out in a full face of makeup or she was using a filter for the post which was shared on social media. She sported flawless skin, bold brows, and black eyeliner for a cat-eye effect. She also had gold eyeshadow on her lids.

She completed the outfit with a pair of small gold hoops.

Chantel Everett stunned in workout attire. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett was peachy in her workout gear is a Teami partner

The Family Chantel star posted the workout photo on her Instagram Story as she gave a shy smile to the camera.

Chantel has raved about her Peloton bike many times and her latest post is proof that she plans to remain consistent for the new year.

To keep her body toned and fit, she sometimes mixes up her workout by going to the gym.

Chantel also stays fit and healthy thanks to her collaboration with Teami and she noted in a post that becoming a partner with the brand has made her life easier.

“So my favorite hack is this little thing! ❤ #teamipartner,” wrote Chantel in the Instagram post while showing off her green smoothie in the compact Teami blender.

“This little thing by @teamiblends has changed my routine and when I say changed, I am not exaggerating! It’s so easy but not just that, I can take it on the go so I still get in all my daily greens in (1 scoop with this teami superfood powder!),” she added.

The registered nurse noted that the blender is small enough for her to use in the breakroom at work, even calling it “life-changing.”

Chantel also shared her discount code, “CHANTEL20,” which gives buyers 20% off their purchase.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett teases pole fitness

The Family Chantel star is adding a new type of workout to her routine this year, and it’s an interesting one.

Chantel is ready to kick off her pole fitness routine and she already has the most important item needed to get started.

She shared a post on her Instagram Story showing her neatly installed pole with a pair of extra-high heels placed nearby.

Chantel Everett shows off her pole and heels. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel’s adorable pups also made an appearance in the photo as they sat on the hardwood floor posing for the photo.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.