90 Day Fiance: Caleb Greenwood predicts drama on upcoming episodes of Before the 90 Days

Caleb Greenwood dropped a hint to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans about what they can expect from the upcoming episode, which is drama, according to him.

So far, Before the 90 Days fans have seen strained and awkward situations arise between Caleb and Alina and Caleb and Alina’s best friend Elijah, and according to Caleb, fans can anticipate more drama during the next episode.

On TikTok, Caleb used a wheel game to answer a question about what viewers can look forward to in the next episode.

Caleb Greenwood gave 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days a prediction about what to expect on the next episode

Caleb posted a short video to his TikTok where a big wheel with different answers laid above Caleb’s head. The question he asked as the wheel was spinning was, “What should I expect from the next episode of 90 Day?”

The first spin he did landed on the answer, “Pack up for a trip.”

Caleb replied that packing up for a trip actually happened during the second episode so he spun the wheel again.

It landed on, “Expect drama.”

To which Caleb declared, “Yeah, that does make sense.”

Before the 90 Days fans will have to watch the next episode to find out if Caleb’s clue was accurate.

Caleb Greenwood got COVID-19 after hanging out with David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan on New Year’s Eve

Caleb chose to hang out with fellow Arizona dwellers David and Annie and Benjamin and Akiniyi to ring in the new year.

Despite David making the claim that everyone was vaccinated, Caleb still tested positive for coronavirus after the party.

He shared his positive status on Instagram and compared the way he was feeling to a picture of a frazzled-looking cat and remarked, “How I feel today.”

Caleb went on to describe his symptoms as being mild and said that he was keeping himself cozy and not complaining.

David and Annie have not publically stated whether they contracted the virus from the group hang out, but if they did, it would be the second time they got COVID-19. The pair tested positive at the beginning of 2021 after a vacation during the pandemic.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.