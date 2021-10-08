90 Day Fiance: Caesar Mack slams Jesse Meester, explains why he blocked him on social media

Caesar Mack reveals why he blocked Jesse Meester. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Caesar Mack has no desire to be friends with Jesse Meester ever again, and he’s blocked the TLC star on social media — after he befriended Caesar’s ex-girlfriend Maria.

It’s hard to forget Caesar’s storyline because he was touted as naive for being head over heels in love with Maria despite never meeting her in person. After several failed attempts to see her, viewers knew the 28-year-old was only using Caesar for money, but he refused to acknowledge the red flags.

Maria later admitted during the Tell All that she was never attracted to the then 46-year-old.

However, the Ukrainian native soon popped up with another 90 Day Fiance star, Jesse Meester. The two spent time together in Barcelona and shared photos of their trip on social media which didn’t sit well with Caesar since he and Jesse were friends. But now that friendship is over!

Was Jesse Meester trying to be relevant?

Caesar Mack recently made an appearance on 90 Day Bares All and his friendship with Jesse became a topic of conversation.

During the sit-down, host Shaun Robinson asked the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star if he thinks Jesse was just pretending to be his friend while “hooking up” with Maria.

“I don’t know, probably,” responded Caesar.

He continued, “Probably it was a motive of trying to just be relevant on the show and get in somebody else’s business and just try to be relevant because you know his ex-girlfriend is doing a lot better than him. That’s probably all it was and then he would just like get all into my business.”

Caesar Mack wants Jesse Meester out of his business

During his appearance on 90 Day Bares All, Caesar continued to dish about Jesse Meester.

“I don’t hate him as a person…and I don’t have any bad feelings or vibes with him or anything because I don’t know him that well,” said Caesar. “I just don’t like the words that comes out of his mouth. That’s the only problem I don’t like because he’s too nosey, he doesn’t need to be in my business, he needs to mind his own business and he needs to just stay in his own lane.”

And one way to keep Jesse out of his business is by blocking him on social media and the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum explained why he took that step.

“Because I do not need any negativity in my life right now,” explained Caesar, who now has a new celebrity friend, rapper Drake.

“We’re pretty good friends,” admitted Caesar. “Yeah, he saw my story and then he messaged me…and we just started becoming friends.”

Hey with celebrity friends like Drake, who needs Jesse Meester anyway right?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.