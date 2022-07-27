90 Day Fiance: Brandon Gibbs’ parents Ron and Betty sell livestock, consider moving off the farm

Betty and Ron are reconsidering their future and are downsizing the farm. Pic credit: @90day_bettygibbs/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Brandon Gibbs’ parents, Betty and Ron Gibbs are making significant changes as they contemplate the next chapter of their lives together.

Brandon and his wife Julia Trubkina recently teased some big life changes with 90 Day Fiance fans. Initially, the couple planned on moving from Virginia to Florida until Brandon’s job offered him a promotion.

Brandon’s promotion meant he and Julia could stay in Virginia, much to his parents’ delight. Although they won’t be living on the farm with Betty and Ron, Brandon and Julia will be much closer than they would have been in The Sunshine State.

The move got Betty and Ron thinking about their lives as the future approached. With both of them approaching an age where the daily work on their farm is becoming unsustainable and Brandon having no desire to take over the family farm, they were forced to consider other options moving forward.

The July 25 episode of 90 Day Diaries, titled Life is a Highway, showed the Gibbs contemplating a major change and even selling some of their livestock to downsize their farm in Virginia.

Ron and Betty decided to take their motorcycles out for a cruise then have lunch, where they discussed their options.

Brandon Gibbs’ parents Ron and Betty contemplate their future on the farm on 90 Day Diaries

“You know, I remember when we had a dream of buying an RV, just get rid of all the distractions, and maybe hit the road here and there and go visit our friends, go see some wonderful sights of this country… I mean, I would love that lifestyle,” Betty shared with Ron over lunch.

As far as Ron was concerned, Betty’s idea was a great “end game,” but first, he thought they should downsize.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Let’s first downsize to make things manageable,” Ron suggested to Betty, which she felt was a smart move. However, Betty was a bit hesitant when Ron brought up selling their livestock.

Despite Betty’s apprehension Ron is excited for ‘new opportunities’

As Betty mentioned during her confessional, Brandon was looking forward to taking over the farm at one point, but she found his change of heart to be “heart-wrenching” and “very disappointing.”

Knowing that chapter of her life would be closed with no family to inherit the farm caused Betty to have cold feet about downsizing the farm.

Eventually, Betty agreed to begin downsizing the farm, selling a flock of sheep and a herd of goats, as well as her pigs and most of the goats. Although Betty was distraught about giving away her animals and starting a new chapter, Ron reminded her that change can be exciting.

“I’m excited because we’ve made a change,” Ron confessed. “And, you know, with change brings different, new opportunities.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.