90 Day Fiance: Brandon Gibbs’ dad shares update on his health, says he’s ‘free and clear of cancer’

Viewers have been concerned about the health of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Brandon Gibb’s dad Ron, after he shared some time ago that he was ailing. At the time, the family didn’t reveal the source of his illness but now we know that Ron was battling cancer.

However, after going through chemotherapy, he is doing much better and he recently shared an update with concerned fans. Brandon and Ron took to social media for the first time to talk about his cancer and how he’s been coping since battling the deadly disease.

Brandon and Ron opened up about his illness in a video recently posted to Brandon’s Instagram page.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star kicked off the video before Ron took over to share his health update.

“Hey, guys this is the first we’re talking about it,” said Brandon–whose wife Julia Trubkina previously got backlash from viewers for seeming to not care about Ron’s health issues.

He continued, “There’s been a lot of questions [and] concerns about my dad’s health, well today you’re gonna hear it directly from him.”

Ron, who was sitting nearby then explained that in “2020” he went in for a colonoscopy and “They did find a small tumor; it was diagnosed as cancer.”

Ron continued, “But the good news is because I caught it early that I was able to have it removed–surgically removed– and I did go through 30 days of chemo and radiation just to be sure that we’d gotten everything.”

Ron Gibbs says he’s ‘free and clear’ of cancer

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member continued to talk about his battle with cancer and then shared some good news with concerned viewers.

“I did a CT scan about 30 days after that. At this point in time, I’m free and clear of any cancer thanks to my good doctors,” said Ron.

He continued, “I’ll still have to do regular checkups but I’m healthy and feel great.”

Now that Ron is healthy again, Julia and Brandon can live their lives away from the farm, guilt-free.

Brandon’s mom Betty had previously urged the pair to move closer to them amid Ron’s cancer battle. However, Julia was determined to get as far away from farm life as possible and she had no desire to move back.

Before ending the short video, which was posted in honor of World Cancer Day, Brandon gave his dad a big high five and remarked “f cancer.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.