90 Day Fiance: Biniyam Shibre plays doctor with son Avi in adorable post

90 Day Fiance alum, Biniyam, spending time with his son, Aviel. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum, Biniyam “Bini” Shibre, took a time out from MMA training to entertain his son in an adorable post this week. His son, Aviel “Avi” Shibre played doctor with his dad, and it’s hands down the cutest video.

The clip shows Biniyam and his 3-year-old son, Avi, pretending to give each other CPR and playing with a toy stethoscope.

Avi was born early by emergency C-section in December 2019 while Biniyam and Arielle were living in Ethiopia. They were filming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way at the time.

Biniyam and Avi are now living in the U.S. with Avi’s mom Arielle. The couple was married earlier this year. Biniyam, who goes by the name “Babycool,” is a Mixed Martial Arts fighter in the amateur circuit.

Biniyam’s parenting skills are front and center, even though he’s in heavy training to become a professional MMA fighter in the UFC. He would like to expand the UFC to his home country, representing Ethiopia.

Bini’s amateur class is Featherweight, and so far, he’s been proving the possibility of a professional career with a 3-0-0 (3 wins, 0 losses, 0 draws) record.

Biniyam has playtime with his adorable 3-year-old and 90 Day Fiance fans can’t get enough

90 Day Fiance fans gushed in the comments about what a great dad Biniyam was to engage in imaginative play with his son and how cute Avi is. Many fans have watched Avi grow since his birth.

One fan said, “You are such a great dad! This is too cute! It made me want to get into the action.”

Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

Other followers left sweet comments on the adorable play time.

Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

Biniyam’s family has a meltdown when they find out Biniyam and Avi are moving to the U.S.A

Biniyam’s family was happy to welcome Avi into their lives but were not so welcoming to Arielle. Biniyam’s first wife was an American, but she left Ethiopia after their breakup and took their son to America, leaving Biniyam and his family devastated.

Biniyam, Avi, and Arielle now live in America together, closer to Arielle’s family. Arielle’s family has been supportive of their daughter’s little family, finding them an apartment close to their home and paying their rent until they can get on their feet.

Unfortunately, Biniyam’s side of the family was not as supportive when he gave them the last-minute news he would be moving with Avi and Arielle to America. Biniyam’s sisters were so heated they threw a glass of wine in Arielle’s face after a short argument in the restaurant where they were celebrating.

Even with the on-screen drama, life seems to be going great for this 90 Day Fiance couple. We can’t wait to see more videos and pictures of this lovely little family!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.