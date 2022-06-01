90 Day Fiance: Biniyam Shibre heats up the internet with nearly naked video

Biniyam Shibre heated up the internet with a sexy video. Pic credit: TLC

Biniyam Shibre made 90 Day Fiance fans drool in a recent video where he appeared nearly naked before showing out in a suit.

All of Biniyam’s sex appeal was on display in the video he did not give a caption to.

90 Day Fiance fans have caught glimpses of Biniyam’s incredibly fit body several times throughout his time on Seasons 2 and 3 of The Other Way and now Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

The 32-year-old father of two is known as a dancer, singer, and aspiring MMA fighter.

Biniyam Shibre shared a spicy nearly-naked video with 90 Day Fiance fans

The short video on Instagram featured Biniyam holding a towel around his waist before he moved it to only be covering his crotch before he threw the towel at the camera and the video cut to Biniyam fully dressed in a suit.

His chiseled abs and toned arms were two of the many focal points of the steamy video that appeared to take place in a hotel room.

There was background audio of someone asking, “Do you have a crush?”

And another voice answered, “Yes.”

The comments section of Biniyam’s post was filled with 90 Day fans giving him praise.

One top comment read, “Ari come get your husband he’s showing off again.”

Another popular remark said, “Wow!! Very hot.”

Someone else commented that Biniyam knows how to market himself while another said he cleaned up nicely.

There was also a favorite comment that described, “Ari bout to put a hit out on the whole internet for this thirst trap.”

Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg have been living off of Ariela’s parents

It has been no secret throughout the time that Ari and Bini have been appearing within the franchise, that they have not been able to financially support themselves.

To that end, Ari’s parents have stepped in and helped the pair out with money immensely.

Biniyam has struggled to make money in his profession as a musical artist and dancer and Ari has not tried to work in several years.

Now, Biniyam wants to become an MMA fighter which Ari has bashed as not being a lucrative or sustainable job endeavor to support their family.

90 Day Fiance viewers will watch this season as Ari and Bini will be pressed by Ari’s parents to become financially independent from them.

In an effort to do that, Ari recently posted a bizarre video in which she talked about having a yard sale so that she could stop “mooching” off her parents.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.