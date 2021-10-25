90 Day Fiance: Biniyam Shibre acts jealous after fiancee Ariela Weinberg posts sexy Halloween pics

Biniyam Shibre got jealous over Ariela Weinberg’s sexy Halloween costume pics. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg’s latest post had her fiance, Biniyam Shibre, acting jealous.

Ariela shared some sexy Halloween costumes on social media over the weekend, as Monsters & Critics previously reported. She has since deleted the post then re-posted it.

The three costumes that Ariela donned were a schoolgirl costume, a sexy military-inspired costume, and a ninja costume.

Ariela’s costumes didn’t win over 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers on Reddit, who thought she looked “creepy” instead of the sexy look she was going for.

However, her sexy attire had her fans stopping by the comments to leave her plenty of compliments on the Instagram post itself.

In addition to her followers, Ariela’s fiance, Biniyam Shibre, stopped by to comment and it looked like he was a bit jealous.

Biniyam commented on Ariela’s Instagram post, “👀👀👀 is that you?”

Ariela Weinberg’s sexy Halloween costumes from her now-deleted Instagram post. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela seemed to play along with Biniyam’s joking and replied, “what? It’s a Halloween costume 😂❤️”

Biniyam continued to poke fun and replied back to Ariela, telling his fiancee that Halloween costumes aren’t meant to be sexy, but scary.

“oh Halloween costume just like that? Halloween costume is scary I will explain for you…” Biniyam wrote.

Ariela continued with the banter and jokingly told Biniyam, “Mr. Halloween expert… jealous much? 😂😂😂”

Biniyam acted jealously when Ariela modeled sexy Halloween costumes. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Meanwhile, Ariela and Biniyam’s behavior lately has 90 Day Fiance fans wondering about a few things in their personal lives.

The current status of their living arrangement is unclear, but many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans think the couple is stateside.

Biniyam’s fans noticed New Jersey license plates in a recent TikTok video that led them to believe that he and Ariela might be living in the United States.

During the current season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers watched as Ariela left for the U.S. with their son Aviel to have surgery for a hernia.

Biniyam was scared Ariela wouldn’t return with Avi because his ex-wife left Ethiopia with their son but never returned.

When a fan recently asked Biniyam where Ariela is, he oddly replied, “I don’t know,” leading to further speculation about the couple’s whereabouts.

Another question that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have is whether Ariela might be expecting baby number two with Biniyam.

Biniyam gave his fans some vague answers when asked about Ariela being pregnant, adding more fuel to the fire.

In the meantime, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans will have to stay tuned to find out where Ariela and Biniyam are living and if they’re expanding their family any time soon.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.