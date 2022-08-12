90 Day Fiance: Bilal Hazziez says it’s him and Shaeeda Sween ‘against the world’

Bilal says it’s him and Shaeeda against the world as they flawlessly roam the busy streets. Pic credit: @bilalhazziez/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Bilal Hazziez recently posted a cute video on his Instagram account of him and his wife Shaeeda walking around town flaunting their overt cuteness.

Bilal wore a plain white T-shirt with designer jeans, and Shaeeda wore a black sweatsuit with a yellow jacket.

The two were very touchy as they walked the streets of a busy town embracing one another with an intimate kiss with nothing but smiles to offer the world.

The two looked as though they were happy to be in one another’s presence.

Bilal set the tone for this video by using the song On The Run by Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Bilal captioned the photo by saying, “If it’s me and you against the world, then so be it [world emoji and brown fist emoji].”

Bilal’s post has already picked up over 20,000 likes.

90 Day Fiance fans were ecstatic to see Bilal and Shaeeda looking flawless

Many 90 Day Fiance fans took to Bilal’s Instagram post to comment their thoughts on just how cute the couple looked together.

The couple is always dressed fashionably, in ways that compliment one another, and this instance is no different.

One fan commented that they believed it was the first time that Bilal and Shaeeda truly showed affection to one another.

The fan wrote, “I think this is the first time I see them give each other affection [red heart emoji]. What a beautiful couple! [smiling heart eyes emoji].”

Fans seem to be making a shift in their thoughts about Bilal Hazziez

At the beginning of the season, fans were not interested in Bilal and Shaeeda’s story, as many suspected that Bilal was not in the relationship for the right reasons and just wanted to control Shaeeda.

However, as the season has gone on, fans have shifted their opinions of Bilal and are more on board with his and Shaeeda’s relationship. The fans are so on board that they are supportive of the future baby Bilal and Shaeeda may have.

One fan commented on Bilal’s Instagram post jokingly saying that they are in support of the two having their first child.

The fan said, “You might block me … Butttttt we need the baby soon. Lol ps don’t block me [laughing emojis and red heart emojis] love this [smiling emoji with hearts].”

Bilal and Shaeeda have come so far in their relationship, despite their many differences, and hopefully, they will continue to grow together.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.