90 Day Fiance: Bilal Hazziez encourages people to face their fears

Bilal shared a message with his fans to be “kind, gentle and loving” to themselves. Pic credit: @bilalhazziez/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newcomer Bilal Hazziez shared an encouraging message with his followers about facing their fears amid adversity.

Bilal and his fiancee Shaeeda Sween comprise one of six new couples who joined Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

The couple met online and their immediate spark led to Bilal proposing within just one week of meeting Shaeeda in person for the first time.

Shaeeda, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, traveled to the U.S. on a K-1 visa to live with Bilal, a Kansas City, Missouri resident. The couple had just 90 days to decide whether they would tie the knot or send Shaeeda back home to the West Indies.

Shaeeda has expressed her doubts about committing to marriage with Bilal, namely due to his insistence upon her signing a prenuptial agreement. Shaeeda isn’t the only one who has issues with Bilal’s behavior, however – 90 Day Fiance viewers have accused him of being controlling and gaslighting his fiancee.

Despite the backlash he has received this season from 90 Day Fiance viewers, Bilal continues to spread positivity on social media.

90 Day Fiance star Bilal Hazziez encourages fans to face their fears

Bilal did just that with a recent share on Instagram aimed at encouraging his 67.8K followers to face their fears, no matter what life has thrown at them.

The 42-year-old real estate agent and investor shared a photo of himself in his post, standing in front of Compass Concierge in Sag Harbor, New York in the East Hamptons.

“Just a reminder to be kind, gentle and loving to yourself,” Bilal began the caption to his post before explaining that he’s been in the position of hopelessness, noting that, “Just like a compass I was trying to find my place in the world.”

He continued to remind his followers that he knows how hard it can be to feel so defeated and suggested, “Close your eyes just for a moment and make a little promise to yourself that you are going to get up, face your fears and do the very best you can with the cards you’ve been dealt. It’s time to face your fears and overcome your challenges. The grind don’t STOP!! I know you got this!”

Bilal’s message was well received in the comments section and he provided some more insight into how he has worked on overcoming his own fears.

Bilal says he ‘won’t stop’ spreading positivity despite his haters

One of his followers stated they needed to hear the reminder, to which he replied, “Yes we do, I’m always speaking to myself first.”

When another follower urged Bilal not to pay attention to any negative comments, he assured them, “Thank you and I won’t. I’ve been speaking positive words of wisdom for over 15 years and won’t stop because of the haters.”

Pic credit: @bilalhazziez/Instagram

In another comment, Bilal shared one of the secrets to his success: “There’s a book I recommend that help me a lot called ‘The Magic.’ Check it out and it’ll show you how to start, believe it’s a game changer.”

Staying positive on social media has become a pattern for Bilal, who recently shared a message of encouragement in the form of a video.

He reminded his followers to stay the course, telling them, “When things get difficult remember why you began it in the first place and know that only people that are truly going to understand you and your passion and your hustle are those that are brave enough to be on the same journey themselves.”

