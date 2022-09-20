90 Day Fiance: Bilal Hazziez admits to being ‘wrong,’ says he totally supports wife Shaeeda Sween

Bilal showed support for his wife Shaeeda and admitted he’s been wrong more than he’s been right. Pic credit: @bilalhazziez/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Bilal Hazziez humbled himself, admitting that he’s been wrong more often than he’s been right, and showed support for his wife, Shaeeda Sween.

Bilal and Shaeeda joined Season 9 of the flagship series before recently making an appearance on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Their presence on the series so far has garnered strong opinions from 90 Day Fiance viewers; especially Bilal’s behavior.

Bilal has come under fire for “manipulating” his wife and being a narcissist. 90 Day Fiance viewers also slammed the Kansas City native for pranking Shaeeda when she first arrived in the U.S. on her K-1 visa, taking her to his dilapidated childhood home rather than the upscale one he actually lives in.

He’s also been accused of gaslighting Shaeeda into thinking that she should be submissive in their relationship, something she was initially against.

Despite all of the backlash he’s received, Bilal was able to admit to his faults and did so publicly when he shared a message with his 130K Instagram followers in his Stories.

Bilal Hazziez admits he’s been ‘wrong’ more than he’s been right, supports wife Shaeeda Sween

The 42-year-old father of two recently admitted, “When you’re wrong you’re wrong and I’ve been wrong wayyyy more times than I have been right. I acknowledge I was in the wrong on so many issues. I support my wife 1000% ❤,” adding a hashtag that read #lovehappy.

So far this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Bilal and Shaeeda’s marriage continues to face challenges. Bilal pressed Shaeeda to sign a prenup during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, and she added her own clause that said if he didn’t give her a child before she turned 40, he would have to “pay.”

Bilal and Shaeeda continue to struggle in their marriage on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The latest episode of Happily Ever After? found Bilal and Shaeeda in disagreement over the topic once again.

While perusing a baby store, Shaeeda pushed the topic of visiting a fertility specialist while Bilal – who has two children from his previous marriage – made it clear that he was not ready to start a family with her yet.

Despite their disagreements and the scrutiny they’ve received about their marriage, Bilal and Shaeeda have shown their fans and critics that they have fun together as a couple. The photogenic couple recently came together for a “fashion walk,” each of them showing off their keen senses of fashion while enjoying each other’s company.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.