90 Day Fiance: Big Ed shows off weight loss progress but fans can’t see the difference

Big Ed’s latest Instagram photo about his weight loss fell short for followers. Pic credit: TLC

Controversial 90 Day: The Single Life cast member Big Ed’s latest Instagram photo promoting a brand he has been using for weight loss drew a lot of criticism from followers who don’t see a difference.

Big Ed posted a side-by-side photo of himself aiming to show off his weight loss after teaming up with a specialized brand. But whether it was the shirtless vs non-shirtless comparison pics or the lack of a noticeable difference anywhere else, his critics and fans alike thought the pics missed the mark.

Critics commented on Big Ed’s weight loss photo about noticing a difference

It looks like to Big Ed, he has been hard at work losing weight and sculpting his body, but to his followers, his progress didn’t look like much.

It could have been the photos he chose to highlight his gains were poor choices, or he really hasn’t lost weight, either way, people called him out for not showing much of a difference.

Big Ed captioned his photo, “First round of @boombod done and goals are CRUSHED. These shots help with cravings, are easy to add into my routine and also contain vitamin D3 for natural muscle function 🔥This stuff was definitely the boost my routine was needing.”

Many onlookers in the comments came to the same conclusion that there wasn’t a difference between his before and after pics promoting this brand.

One fan remarked, “I love ya bro, but there is no difference. And your shirt is on in the before (or after) pic. Not the greatest ad for the product.”

Another fan said, “Look exactly the same bud, lolz.”

The comment that got the most likes read, “Which one is the after?”

While another popular comment said, “[In] just a few weeks he’s lost…. His shirt.”

Big’s Ed’s followers commented on his weight loss photo. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

There have been rumors Big Ed will be returning to Season 2 of The Single Life amid drama with Liz Marie

Sources in the 90 Day Fiance community think that Big Ed has been cast once more for Season 2 of The Single Life despite the outcries for his cancelation due to abuse towards Liz and an alleged sexual assault.

Rumor has it, however, that Big Ed and Liz are currently together, and possibly even engaged.

Fans will have to stay tuned for more information on Big Ed and Liz and official word of the next season of The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.