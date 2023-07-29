90 Day Fiance: Big Ed is working on his ‘Shaq body’ but his critics are far from impressed

90 Day Fiance personality Big Ed Brown is working on getting himself in shape, but all his critics can focus on is his bad form.

Ed, 58, is quite literally setting the bar high when it comes to his fitness goals.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Ed shared a video of himself working out and noted in the caption, “Working on my @shaq body.”

Ed, who stands at 4′ 11″ tall, has quite a ways to go to live up to the 7′ 1″ basketball legend, but he’s giving it his all regardless.

In the Reel, Ed pumped iron as he performed dumbbell hammer curls while standing in front of a punching bag, clad in a black tank top and white workout shorts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ed looked as though he was struggling through the workout, his face menacing and his eyes closing with each rep as the song edamame by bbno$ played in the background.

Ed’s workout video accrued more than 5,600 likes, and although he limited comments on the post, there were hundreds of comments from his fans and critics.

Most of Big Ed’s feedback was negative, as many of his followers pointed out that his form was all wrong.

Big Ed Brown under fire for poor form during workout video

“Bro does not know how to do hammer curls,” wrote one such critic.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Oof that form needs some work my man!” while another Instagram user called Ed’s form the “worst” they’d ever seen.

Ed came under fire for his poor form. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

“Why are you bringing Shaq into your nonsense?” joked another disparager.

Yet another one of Ed’s naysayers called his form “painful to see.”

Ed’s critics came out in full force in the comments section. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

Ed received plenty more negative feedback in the comments section, with another follower throwing some shade with their comment, which read, “You spelled shrek wrong.”

“I’d rather get those weights thrown at me than see this s**t again,” complained another who also asked, “How are you struggling with 10lbs? Bruh.”

Big Ed’s naysayers continued to critique his form. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

Ed has faced his fair share of criticism due to a rare medical condition affecting his neck

This isn’t the first time critics have come for Ed, poking fun at his physique. He’s been open about a condition he has that affects his neck, which is often the topic of criticism.

Ed was born with a rare skeletal disorder known as Klippel-Feil syndrome, which means his neck is unusually short due to an abnormal fusion of his vertebrae. There is no cure for the condition, but Ed has lived a relatively normal life despite his diagnosis.

Ed has acknowledged that he receives a ton of criticism about his neck.

In a 2020 interview, he revealed, “I have limited range of movement. I have a bigger than normal chest cavity, so I’ve been made fun of my whole life.”

“My height is something that I’m very self-conscious of but it’s something that I’ve been able to overcome,” Ed added.

Ed’s relationship with Liz Woods will be put to the test on 90 Day: The Last Resort

One thing that Ed’s condition hasn’t affected is his love life — well, at least finding women to date him, that is. Whether or not he’s been able to maintain healthy relationships is another story.

90 Day Fiance fans will see Big Ed grace their TVs once again in a few weeks when he appears on the latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Big Ed and his on-and-off fiancee, Liz Woods, will join four other couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise to work with a team of professionals as they try to sort out their relationship problems.

In addition to Ed and Liz, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers will also catch up on the relationship issues between Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, and Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.