90 Day Fiance: Big Ed Brown’s fiancee Liz Woods shares video dancing burlesque in lingerie

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown’s fiancee Liz Woods has gotten heavily into burlesque dancing and showed off her skills in a recent video where she was wearing lingerie.

90 Day viewers have gotten to know Liz and her troubled relationship with Ed through their time on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Single Life. 56-year-old Ed and 28-year-old Liz have a 28-year age difference.

While Liz and Ed were going through their public breakup in 2021, Liz remained quiet on social media. Now that they are back together, Liz has been posting regularly and often shows off her relationship and new hobby in burlesque.

Liz is a double divorcee and mother of one.

Liz Woods showed off her burlesque dancing to 90 Day Fiance fans

Liz used her Instagram to show off her new favorite hobby in burlesque dancing.

She shared a video where the room she was in had red lights all over while she danced provocatively in a black lingerie set.

Liz was barefoot as she moved around to Moulin Rouge’s “Lady Marmalade” song.

In the caption, she promoted the burlesque class she appeared to participate in and touted her, “Two hours of cardio!”

There is proof of Big Ed Brown’s verbal abuse toward Liz Woods

During Big Ed and Liz’s breakup in May 2021, phone call audio between the pair surfaced that sounded deeply troubling.

Ed appeared to be mad at Liz for getting a ride home from her coworker. Ed berated Liz while she cried and told him to stop speaking to her that way.

Ed called Liz several different expletives for five minutes before Liz ultimately hung up after he called her dumb again after she had told him to stop.

90 Day Fiance fans also learned around that same time that Ed had been accused of sexual assault by a former coworker. They spoke out about some details of the incident and explained their NDA around it.

Despite all the drama and even Liz’s past promotion of a petition calling for Big Ed to be fired by the 90 Day network, they got back together.

It was clear at the Tell All for Season 2 of The Single Life that neither the cast nor Big Ed’s family supported the relationship. Ed’s mom and daughter refused to take part in the Tell All.

It was also revealed that Liz moved into Ed’s house while his mother moved out due to her mal feelings.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.