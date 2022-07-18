90 Day Fiance: Big Ed Brown shares adorable picture of his mom with his dogs

A fun and cute moment between Big Ed Brown’s mom Norma and Ed’s two dogs was captured. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans were treated to an adorable picture from Big Ed Brown of a moment he caught between his mom Norma and his two dogs, Leon and Lea.

Big Ed first started sharing pictures of his two new dogs in February 2022.

90 Day viewers grew attached to Ed’s dog Teddy who sadly passed away in mid-August 2021.

Teddy’s death and Ed’s reaction to it became a significant part of Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life as it brought his ex-girlfriend Liz Woods back into his life.

90 Day fans have become well acquainted with Ed’s mom Norma since she has made appearances on every season within the 90 Day franchise Ed has been a part of.

Most notably, Norma played a big role in Ed’s love life decision-making in Season 2 of The Single Life when she traveled to Mexico with Ed to meet the woman Ed was interested in.

Big Ed Brown captured a precious moment between his mother, Norma Brown, and his dogs

Big Ed used his Instagram Stories to capture an exchange his mom Norma had with his two dogs, Leon and Lea.

In the photo, Norma was wearing pigtails and sitting on a couch as she had a wide smile on her face.

In her lap, and also looking equally as happy, were Leon and Lea.

Norma had her arms around both dogs as Lea looked into the camera along with Norma. Leon was looking off to the side.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods will be on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Last week, the cast and premiere date for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was announced.

Big Ed and Liz were included in that cast, whose deep trust issues will resurface and cause problems once again.

Big Ed and Liz broke up following Season 1 of The Single Life after toxic patterns continued to present themselves in their relationship.

After giving each other some space, they got back together in Season 2, and Ed proposed. In this season of Happily Ever After?, Big and Liz’s road to the altar will be examined, along with their heavy issues.

28-year-old Liz is a double divorcee with one child, and she and 56-year-old Ed have a 28-year age difference. Ed was married once before and has a grown daughter, Tiffany.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.