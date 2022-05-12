90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun shares shirtless picture with message about self-reflection

Ben Rathbun shared a message about self-reflection with 90 Day Fiance fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun shared a deep message about his own self-reflection with fans on social media. His message was accompanied by a shirtless picture of himself as he appeared to look in a mirror.

Ben referred to himself several times in the post and ended his Instagram monologue by letting his followers know that he was focusing on “faith and family right now,” saying, “I know better days are ahead.”

It was not outright described by Ben what behaviors of his he was exactly talking about, but he did mention seeing “failure and guilt” as he looked upon his reflection.

52-year-old Ben appeared on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days where he went down to Peru to pursue 22-year-old Mahogany Roca. Their tumultuous relationship played out dramatically and many uncomfortable and strange situations arose.

Ben Rathbun posed shirtless and delivered a message to 90 Day Fiance fans

In Ben’s recent Instagram post, he appeared to be doing some soul searching and shared his personal thoughts about himself with 90 Day Fiance fans.

The general message he put out was about self-reflection and how he has been viewing himself.

Ben posted a shirtless picture where he appeared to be looking into a mirror

He captioned, “Reflection is hard. It takes honesty and vulnerability. When I look at the reflection in the mirror of TV, social media, people‘s opinion, my own expectations, the Bible, and yes, even the literal mirror. I don’t like what I see. I see failure and guilt … and disappointment.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Ben continued, “Then the steam and heat of life fogs up the glass. And when things cool down I hope to see love, healing and forgiveness.”

The caption ended with Ben remarking, “I’m focusing on faith and family right now. I know better days are ahead because I still believe that love always wins.”

Ben made an Instagram post about self-reflection. Pic credit: @benrathbun27/Instagram

Ben Rathbun was recently arrested in connection to a past DUI case

On March 15th, 2022, Ben was arrested for a warrant in connection to his driving under the influence case from 2020.

Ben had failed to appear in court in relation to a probation violation given in regards to the DUI case.

Ben has since taken accountability on social media for the entire situation but said that he was drugged by a homeless couple he was helping out and that’s how he became under the influence.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.