90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun retracts claim he was cast by producers after they saw him in a magazine

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans are convinced that Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca’s storyline is all made up for the show but the 52-year-old is insistent that it’s all real.

People’s suspicions were heightened following the release of a video where he opened up about being cast on a reality show.

According to Ben, he was contacted by producers after they saw his fitness photos in a magazine and they pitched him a few ideas. In the video, Ben claimed that he wasn’t keen on the first idea that was pitched but the second one piqued his interest and he said yes.

Now, however, Ben is singing a different tune.

Ben Rathbun called out after claiming he was scouted by producers

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun found himself in hot water after his video started making the rounds. Ben shared with his followers that he was scouted by producers and eventually said yes to one of their ideas about being on a reality show.

“A couple of producers got ahold of me [and] said ‘hey how would you like to be in a reality TV show?’ and I said ‘yeah, maybe…If there’s a free trip involved,” said Ben in the video. However, he’s now saying the whole thing was taken out of context as viewers continue to assume his storyline is fake.

His relationship with Mahogany has been getting a lot of pushback from viewers who are not exactly buying the couple’s love story.

Ben recently shared an Instagram photo with the Peruvian native and one user made mention of the video where he talked about being scouted by producers for the reality TV show.

After one commenter called Ben a “genuine soul,” another Instagram user responded, “You obviously didn’t see him post a video about him being contacted by TLC before he even met Mahogany.”

Ben Rathbun says the video was taken out of context

The comment from the Instagram user caught Ben’s eye and he responded by adding context to the things he said in the video– which has since cast even more doubt on his storyline.

Ben did not deny the things he said about being scouted by producers for a reality TV show–which follows on the heels of rumors claiming that he’s an actor.

However, the TLC star’s explanation is that he was not referring to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but another show during his video chat.

“Vid was taken out of context–I was talking about a dating show that reached out [to] me, not TLC,” said Ben to the commenter.

“But keep that between us. I like the crazy rumors,” he added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.