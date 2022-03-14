90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun responds to critic who assumed he slept with Mahogany Roca

Ben Rathbun responds to assumptions of sleeping with Mahogany Roca. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Ben Rathbun recently addressed a critic who alluded to the fact that he had slept with Mahogany Roca.

Following a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days, Ben Rathbun has been getting a lot of backlash from fans about his relationship with Mahogany.

Some fans are not pleased with the fact that Ben is in a relationship with someone who is much younger than he is.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun claps back to a critic

Once fans came to know that Mahogany was younger than she initially claimed, fans were in an uproar over the relationship.

Some fans took to social media to display their anguish and disgust in Ben’s character.

The critic said, “ and can you even imagine he is having sex with a girl the same age as his daughter?”

After seeing the comment, Ben weighed in and clarified his stance on pre-marital sex.

“no sex till after marriage,” he clapped back.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Ben Rathbun responds to a critic who assumed he slept with Mahogany Roca. Pic credit: @benrathbun27/Instagram

Ben and Mahogany’s relationship has been on a slippery slope

From the start of the show, Ben and Mahogany’s relationship has been in a downward spiral. Initially, fans believed Mahogany was not genuine and some questioned if she was even a real person. However, she shocked everyone when she finally showed up to meet Ben.

Although Ben had hoped their meeting would strengthen their bond, they’ve continuously hit roadblock after roadblock.

The lies and deceit came rolling in from Mahogany’s end when Ben initially went to Mahogany’s house for the first time.

Mahogany had seemingly lied about where she lived, as she previously told Ben that she had lived with her parents. But when she took Ben to her home, even more questions were raised. She was living in an apartment, not with her parents, and claimed to live on her own. When Ben looked around, he questioned if it was truly Mahogany’s home or if she had rented it because there were no indications she really lived in the house.

Mahogany had also lied about her age, as she initially told Ben that she was 24. However, after speaking with her parents for the first time, it was revealed to Ben that she was only 22.

The many lies that Mahogany told are what has led Ben to start having doubts about Mahogany.

However, Ben’s doubts about her did not turn him away completely.

After Ben had uncovered some facts about Mahogany, he also realized that Mahogany did not consider him as her boyfriend after meeting with her friends, which hurt Ben deeply.

Ben and Mahogany have had such a strenuous relationship with lots of drama in the short period of time that they have been together. With such ups and downs within their relationship, it leaves fans to wonder about the authenticity of their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8/7c.