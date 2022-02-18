90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun dishes on failed marriage, says he takes ‘full responsibility’

Ben Rathbun traveled to Peru on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to meet his online girlfriend, Mahogany Roca. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun is opening up on the life he had before Mahogany Roca.

While fans are curious about the relationship that took him across the world on the TLC series, viewers are also curious about the end of his last relationship.

Previously married for over 24 years, the Michigan native was not only the head of a household of six but also the head of his religious congregation as a former pastor.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun dishes on his failed marriage

Taking to social media to share more of his life, the 52-year-old opened the floodgates in a Q&A session with 90 Day Fiance fans.

Curious about what went wrong in his first marriage, one viewer asked, “No disrespect, sincere question. Who was the one that was neglectful in [your marriage]?”

Taking full responsibility “in the failure of his marriage”, he replied, “I was to lead and protect our relationship but I neglected it until we both felt disconnected. I continued to ignore problems for years..until it was too late.”

On the series, fans will remember that Ben detailed marrying his church’s children’s ministry partner.

Describing his religious background as “very much like a cult”, the pair left the church about seven years ago in an attempt to save their marriage and seek counseling.

However too much damage had been done as he told producers in his confessional, “By the time we did that, it was too late. It was 24 years of neglect, so I filed for divorce.”

Ben Rathbun confirms there’s still someone special in his life

While the last time 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers checked in with Ben, he was getting stood up at a restaurant in San Bartolo, Peru, he recently said someone currently has his heart.

Despite not identifying the identity of the person, the 90 Day Fiance alum also shied from confirming his relationship status.

Fans will have to tune into the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to see if Mahogany ever shows up to meet Ben in Peru.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.