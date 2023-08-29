90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers reveal which couples they’re rooting for this season

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is upon us, and viewers have gotten a good look at the couples’ dynamics.

We have one returning couple, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, who have joined seven new couples to share their international love stories with TLC audiences.

In addition to Jasmine and Gino, we’ve met Riley and Violet, Cleo and Christian, Meisha and Nicola, Statler and Dempsey, Amanda and Razvan, Tyray and Carmella (or at least the online adult entertainer behind her catfished photos), and David and Sheila.

Each couple has their own set of relationship issues they’re discovering after meeting in person, which has become the premise of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

We’ve witnessed accusations of infidelity, trust issues, lack of commitment, and some couples just downright mismatched.

So, naturally, one of this season’s cast members, Jasmine Pineda, was curious about which couples 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are rooting for.

Jasmine Pineda asks 90 Day Fiance fans which Before the 90 Days couple they’re rooting for this season

Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories to conduct a poll, asking her followers to vote on which couple they hope can work through their differences and withstand the pressures of televising them on national television.

Jasmine opened up her two-part poll to include all seven couples — including herself and Gino, and added another fictional couple just for fun: “Gino and his hats” — and titled her poll “A couple you’re rooting for.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers cast their votes, and Sheila and David are the couple Jasmine’s followers want to see come out on top, accounting for 81 percent of the votes.

Jasmine’s followers obliged and voted for their favorite couples. Pic credit: @jasminepineda/Instagram

Next in line were Gino and Jasmine with 39 percent, Statler and Dempsey with 14 percent, Meisha and Nicola with eight percent, Amanda and Razvan with six percent, Cleo and Christian with five percent, and Violet and Riley rounding out the bottom of the lineup with a measly four percent of the votes.

It’s not surprising that David and Sheila would pull in the most votes. Their love story instantly tugged at viewers’ heartstrings, given they’re both hearing impaired. On top of that, Sheila lost her mother to an accident early this season, and David has been working hard to give her and her son, Jhonreil, better lives.

What is surprising, however, is that Gino and Jasmine received nearly half of the votes. Their explosive arguments have most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers convinced they’re incompatible, especially after Sunday’s episode, which ended in them F-bombing each other and storming off the set during a confessional.

It’s a close call between Gino and David for 90 Day Fiance viewers’ vote to repopulate the planet

To end the poll on a light note, Jasmine had a little fun with one last question for her followers and fans of the show. She gave them a hypothetical situation, telling them it’s “the end of the [world] and you have to populate it again,” making them choose which of the five men they’d procreate with.

It was a close call between Gino, David, Christian, and Riley, but Gino scored the most votes, at 32 percent, followed by David in a close second place with 30 percent.

Jasmine had some fun with her last poll. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Christian received 20 percent of the votes, and Riley came in dead last, with 18 percent.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.