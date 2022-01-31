90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers mock Ben Rathbun after Mahogany is a no show when he arrives in Peru

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day viewers were not surprised when Ben Rathbun was stood up at the airport. Pic credit: TLC

Traveling to Peru to meet his online girlfriend on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Michigan native Ben Rathbun is convinced Mahogany Roca is who she says she is.

Despite being too “shy” to video chat, along with only talking by phone twice, viewers were not surprised when Ben arrived at the South American airport, with no Mahogany insight.

After calling his relationship with the 24-year-old “God’s plan,” 90 Day Fiance viewers can’t help but mock Ben after he traveled hours internationally only to get stood up by her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers mock Ben Rathbun after Mahogany is a no show at the airport

Describing his religious upbringing as “cult-like,” the former pastor explained that his divorce left him relatively inexperienced when it came to dating.

Explaining he was making decisions based on what he believed was “God’s plan” for him, 90 Day Fiance viewers couldn’t help but ridicule the single dad.

“Ben shouldn’t worry, getting stood up was in the Lord’s plan for him,” one critic wrote.

While Ben tearfully told producers he sacrificed a lot to be there, fans were quick to remind him that Mahogany told him not to come in the first place.

Before his departure, the 52-year-old received a text from his girlfriend that her dad didn’t “trust his intentions” and that she didn’t want him to board his plane.

Ignoring her plea, he chose to fly to Peru.

Ben Rathburn is hopeful Mahogany will show

Upon arriving at the airport, there was zero communication from Ben’s internet lover. While clearly, the internet doesn’t think Ben and Mahogany will meet, Ben’s faith hasn’t wavered.

Still convinced his Peruvian girlfriend is who she says she is, Ben spent 24 hours waiting for a response before the upcoming episode previews him heading toward San Bartolo, the small town in which Mahogany lives with her parents.

While an account posing to be Mahogany has spoken out to say she isn’t a scammer, the identity of the user hasn’t been confirmed.

