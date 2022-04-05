90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers can’t get over how good Hamza and Memphis looked at the Tell All

Hamza and Memphis looked fantastic during part one of the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

On Sunday night, 90 Day Fiance viewers watched Part One of the Before the 90 Days Tell All and were impressed with Memphis Smith and her husband, Hamza Moknii’s glow-up.

Except for one couple, Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha, the other couples from Season 5 joined host Shaun Robinson on stage, some in person and some via video chat.

American native Memphis and her husband, Tunisian native Hamza, were among the couples on stage.

Making their entrance for the Tell All, 90 Day Fiance viewers couldn’t help but notice how fabulous Memphis and Hamza looked in contrast to their time during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

Throughout the season, viewers mostly saw Memphis in comfortable clothes and long wigs for her typical attire. But for the Tell All, she upped her fashion game, and fans of the show took notice.

Memphis Smith, husband Hamza Moknii ‘most beautiful’ couple at Before the 90 Days Tell All

Taking the stage to sit together on their sofa, Hamza and Memphis looked classy and put-together. Memphis opted for an off-the-shoulder black dress and a simple necklace for her look. Changing up her normal long, blonde wig, Memphis also went with a chic, brunette bob for the Tell All, and it suited her perfectly.

Memphis’ husband Hamza didn’t slack in the fashion department, either, and was looking rather dapper himself. Hamza chose a black vest and white shirt, sported clear-framed glasses, and a fresh cut to top off his stylish look for his attire.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

One 90 Day Fiance fan account shared pics of Memphis and Hamza from the Tell All, and Before the 90 Days viewers couldn’t help but comment on their glow-up.

The post labeled Hamza and Memphis the “most beautiful couple of the tell all” and was captioned, “🔊Damn. Memphis looks so good here! Love the hair, dress and everything. And hamza also ! They win! 👏😍.”

90 Day Fiance viewers applaud Memphis and Hamza’s glow-up

One 90 Day Fiance viewer said of Memphis’ improved look, “She looks amazing I love the hair 🔥❤️”

Another complimented both Memphis and Hamza and commented, “They both looked amazing.”

“Love her new wig. Way better than the original ❤,” penned another viewer who took notice of Memphis’ new hairstyle.

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Echoing the sentiment, another viewer commented, “Agreed they both look classy and amazing.”

Another viewer couldn’t help but comment on Memphis’ changed-up hair: “Thank God she got that hair done!” they wrote. “Cause that wig all season was NOT it.”

“This is the best she has ever looked IMO,” commented another Before the 90 Days viewer.

Not only did Memphis and Hamza shock 90 Day Fiance viewers with their improved looks, but Before the 90 Days fans were also shocked the couple was together for the Tell All.

Hamza surprised the cast when he showed up on stage in person. After Memphis and Hamza wed in Tunisia, their spousal visa was approved, allowing Hamza to move to the United States to live with Memphis and her children.

Although 90 Day Fiance fans are still confused about the state of Memphis and Hamza’s relationship and whether she gave birth to Hamza’s baby, they could agree that the couple was looking flawless for the Tell All.

Part Two of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.