Mike reconciled with Ximena and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans weren’t happy with him about it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Mike Berk hasn’t garnered many fans after reconciling with Ximena Morales.

Mike and Ximena’s up-and-down relationship has played out during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

During his initial trip to Colombia, it looked as though Ximena was happy to start a life with Mike. However, things took a turn in the other direction when Mike returned for a second time.

Mike Berk refused to accept Ximena ending their relationship

Despite Ximena complaining about Mike’s gross habits, admitting that she no longer loved him, and asking for expensive things like breast augmentation, Mike didn’t quite get the hint that she was through with their relationship.

In fact, Mike downright refused to accept that Ximena was ending things and Ximena had to force him to stay in a hotel on his last night in Colombia.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, Mike shared a soundless video that included footage of himself getting ready for Part One of the Before the 90 Days Tell All. During Sunday’s Tell All, Mike revealed he and Ximena worked out their differences, much to the surprise of 90 Day Fiance fans.

Most of the comments he received bashed him for his decision to take her back after all she put him through.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers bash Mike for reconciling with Ximena

One of Mike’s followers didn’t think he should have to beg for love and commented, “Stop begging, put ur man pants on. She is not worth it.”

“She kept telling you no and you kept insisted on paying her rent and bills🥴😣😖😖😖😖😖😩,” wrote another one of Mike’s fans.

Another one of Mike’s fans felt he shouldn’t have to desperately beg for Ximena’s affection: “Mike, desperation is not sexy. Walk away as this is a lesson learned. The women you really want will only want true love and your full heart.”

Echoing the sentiment, one of Mike’s followers commented, “When it’s real love ..you don’t have to beg for it . I hope you’re better now.”

“Ahhhh Mike, you let the girl use you, you can’t buy love, always remember that,” commented one more of Mike’s Instagram followers.

Mike also took the time to let his followers know that he apologized to his friend Nelcy. During the previews for the Tell All, Mike was seen yelling at his friend Nelcy, as one commenter mentioned.

“Preview shows you yell at Nelcy next tell all..were gonna chat about that when this is over. Nelcy is the best….”

Mike replied, letting his fans know that he’s since tried to make amends with his friend. “@kells930 totally i agree i apologized many times and bought her flowers already,” Mike wrote, tagging Nelcy in a second comment.

Shockingly, Mike revealed last month that despite his and Ximena’s tumultuous relationship that he would still like to try and make things work and even give IVF a try. “I really want to make it work for the kids,” Mike revealed. “So, I’m just praying for the rockiness to be over.”

Part Two of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.