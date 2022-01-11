90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are proud that Gino stood his ground on shopping trip with Jasmine

Gino didn’t let Jasmine dictate how much money he spent on clothing and 90 Day Fiance fans were proud of him. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are proud of Gino Palazzolo for standing his ground against Jasmine Pineda during their shopping excursion.

During the last episode of Before the 90 Days, Jasmine took Gino on a shopping trip in Panama before they met up with her more stylish friend, Leandro.

Gino Palazzolo stands his ground on shopping trip with Jasmine Pineda on latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

One red flag that 90 Day Fiance fans see in Jasmine and Gino’s relationship is that Jasmine comes across to many as a gold digger with intentions on getting herself a green card.

Although Gino went along with Jasmine’s idea initially, he just couldn’t go through with it when he saw the total bill of $512.53.

Before they got to the counter to check out, Gino explained during a confessional, “Since I’ve been out of work for several months now, I wasn’t planning to, like, buy a lot of stuff” and noted that he didn’t want Jasmine viewing him as a “walking cash machine.”

90 Day Fiance shared a clip on their official Instagram page where Before the 90 Days viewers sounded off in the comments section.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers showed how proud they were of Gino during the scene.

“👏👏👏👏 wow I’m so proud of him👏,” voiced one 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer. “I didn’t thought he had the ball to say no.”

Another commented, “Wow very impressed with Gino’s backbone. He is honest and not a pretender. When he gets a job I am sure they will redo this shopping trip and get stuff for both of them. Now was just not the right time.”

“He stood his ground, good for him,” wrote another proud 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer. “She doesn’t want him to improve his looks, but to tell him what to do like a child.”

Like many couples on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Gino and Jasmine seemed an unlikely, unmatched couple from the start.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

However, they had instant chemistry when they met in person and discovered they are both quirky in their own ways.

However, Jasmine’s jealousy and hot temper could be an issue for her and Gino’s relationship. Only time will tell if Jasmine and Gino have what it takes to make their relationship stand the test of time and make it to the altar.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.