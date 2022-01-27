90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers applaud Ben’s friend Jessica for telling him the hard truth

Viewers commend Ben’s friend Jessica for pointing out red flags with Mahogany. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers believe that Ben Rathbun is being catfished by his love interest Mahogany Roca and they’re not the only ones. Ben’s friends are convinced that something is just not right with Mahogany after he revealed that he has never seen her on video because she’s shy.

His friend Jessica who was featured on the show has been very vocal about her suspicions and viewers are loving the fact that she tells him the hard truth.

Jessica can’t seem to wrap her mind around Mahogany’s excuse of being too shy to video chat with Ben so she did a little digging of her own.

Ben’s friend Jessica tries to warn him about Mahogany

Ben was excited to fly to Peru to meet Mahogany but during a chat with Jessica, she shared her doubts about the mystery woman once again.

Jessica found Mahogany’s social media page and based on the photos she posted she wasn’t as shy as she claimed. Jessica questioned how Mahogany was okay posting sexy photos on social media but was too shy to appear on video chat with the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star.

“She won’t virtual chat or video chat with you because she’s shy, but she can put this on the internet for the whole world to find,” said Jessica while showing him the photo.”Ben, do you have eyes, do you see this?”

Ben tried to make excuses but Jessica made it clear Mahogany is trying “to scam you and get money from you and take advantage and make you look like a fool.”

90 Day viewers applaud Jessica for being blunt with Ben

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star wasn’t receptive when Jessica tried to warn him about being scammed by Mahogany. However, viewers are loving her honesty.

After a clip of the scene was shared on Instagram, people commended Jessica for saying exactly what they were thinking.

“Jessica told him what all the 90 Day fans think. Good for her. She did her job,” commented one Instagram user.

Another person also remarked. “I nominate Jessica as the new host for all of the Tell Alls! She is a real one!”

“Most of the cast members of this season need Jessica to wake them up,” wrote someone else.

Pic credit:@90dayfiance/Instagram

Meanwhile, someone else said, “His friend Jessica is being a TRUE friend. She is trying her hardest to get through to him. But sadly he is desperately seeking ‘something.’ I don’t think it’s love that he’s looking for.”

Pic credit:@90dayfiance/Instagram

Do you agree with Jessica, or should Ben ignore the red flags and follow his heart?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.