90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers admit Jasmine Pineda is ‘growing’ on them

Jasmine Pineda is growing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda has earned herself an eccentric reputation among Before the 90 Days viewers, and some of them admit that she’s finally “growing” on them.

This season on Before the 90 Days, Gino Palazzolo traveled from Michigan to Panama in search of love with Jasmine.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s peculiar romance

The quirky pair seemed an odd match, but they have proven themselves made for each other, despite their peculiar attraction.

Jasmine’s take-charge personality might have rubbed some 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way, but after this week’s episode, she’s gained more admiration from Before the 90 Days fans.

Despite Gino sharing topless photos of her with his ex, Jasmine forgave him and then accepted his marriage proposal.

Taking to Twitter following the March 20 episode, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers expressed their growing appreciation for the quirky Panamanian beauty.

One 90 Day Fiance fan referenced the engagement scene from Sunday night’s episode and the inexpensive ring — $270 to be exact — that Gino chose for Jasmine.

Jasmine Pineda is ‘growing on’ 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers

The viewer shared a GIF of Jasmine saying, “Please stop wearing your hat,” a reference to Gino’s perpetual hat-wearing. “Jasmine knew at first glance Ginos ring was a cheap fake. She was being super kind to him by accepting it,” they tweeted.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

They continued, “I don’t know why but she’s grown on me. I actually believe she cares for him. I still think he just doesn’t want to be alone.”

Jasmine knew at first glance Ginos ring was a cheap fake. She was being super kind to him by accepting it. I don't know why but she's grown on me. I actually believe she cares for him. I still think he just doesn't want to be alone. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/uwpsjdtIfp — Grace (@grace_hackney) March 21, 2022

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer echoed the sentiment with their comment which read, “Raise your hand if you weren’t feeling Jasmine in the beginning but she’s grown on you,” along with a GIF of a woman raising her hand and pointing to it with her other hand.

Raise your hand if you weren't feeling Jasmine in the beginning but she's grown on you. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/VPNVvbES75 — ByeDon 👋🏾 (@SFGNYYFan) March 21, 2022

“I like Jasmine…I actually think she’s one of [the] few genuine ones on this show. Call me crazy,” wrote another fan of the show.

Pic credit: @chaz63/Twitter

Sharing another GIF, this time of Jasmine and Gino dancing together in their hotel room, one 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer expressed, “Ok so Gino & Jasmine are both unhinged and I don’t know if the photos thing is true, but they are the only couple this season that I believe actually like each other. So there’s that.”

Ok so Gino & Jasmine are both unhinged and I don't know if the photos thing is true, but they are the only couple this season that I believe actually like each other. So there's that.#90DayFiance#90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/6tY6ZClixJ — Stephanie Richards (@StephCaperoon) March 21, 2022

Some of the antics between Gino and Jasmine have surprised 90 Day Fiance viewers, but they’ve seen the connection the couple shares and it appears to be geunine.

As for Jasmine and Gino, they don’t mind people calling them out for their quirky ways — in fact, they own them and even celebrate them. Earlier this year, Jasmine and Gino sported matching t-shirts. Gino’s shirt read, “I love my crazy Panamanian girlfriend,” and Jasmine’s read, “I am the crazy Panamanian girlfriend.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.