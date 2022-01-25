90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Usman has a change of heart on spending the night with Kimberly

Kimberly and Usman relaxing by the beach. Pic credit: TLC

In last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, we saw Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar get into a little bit of a verbal spat because Kimberly was under the impression that Usman should be staying at her hotel room with her so that they can get to “know each other better.”

However, Usman was very stern that he was not going to spend the night with her as he did not feel like it was time and wanted to make sure that their relationship was official.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Usman Umar gives in

But, in a recent clip, we saw that Usman ultimately decides to go ahead and spend the night with Kimberly.

As usual, Kimberly is pressing her desire of being intimate with Usman as she does not have much time left with him. She goes on to say, “It’s annoying that I have to take these baby steps with Usman because we don’t have time for that,” However, the night that Kimberly had in mind did not go as planned.

Kimberly didn’t get what she expected

Usman made it a point to let Kimberly know that nothing physical was going to happen between them. Kimberly continued trying to entice him to get a little bit closer in bed, but Usman had Kimberly put pillows, literal layers of pillows, in between them so that he did not touch her.

Now, that action in and of itself could make you think Usman is not attracted to her and that he does not even care to be with her because who does that when you’re in a relationship? Or in this case a “situationship?”

But still, Usman goes on to say, “I decided to sleep in her room tonight because I wanted to show her that I am serious about this relationship, but I don’t think in any culture you can just meet somebody and have sex with that person unless you meet a prostitute and you are in need, and I don’t see her as that because that’s not what she is.”

Nevertheless, Kimberly ultimately got what she wanted, well, partially anyway. She did end up with Usman in her bed. Although they were extremely far apart from one another, at least that’s a step in the right direction.

It is shocking how quickly Usman changed his mind about the idea of not spending the night together considering he was really against it.

Some people may speculate that Usman ultimately decided not to be intimate with Kimberly because he’s just using her for his music career. On the other hand, if Usman truly respects Kimberly and just wants to wait it out, then him at least staying in the room with her was a nice gesture.

90 Day fiance before the 90 days airs on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+ 8/7c