News 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All features, tears, toxicity, and pregnancy reveal

The 90 Fiance: Before the 90 Day cast gave us a lot over the past few months, and they’re not done yet. The season might be over, but the highly anticipated Tell All is yet to play out, and as usual, it promises to be wild, this time with an in-studio audience. A snippet of what’s to come showed some dramatic moments, which included Jasmine being Jasmine — that needs no explanation, and Amanda calling her castmates “toxic.” We will also get to the bottom of Violet’s pregnancy claims after she dropped that bomb on Riley when he returned to the U.S. The clip also showed Meisha in tears as another castmate warned her against being with Nicola. Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Christian, who’s been frustrating viewers all season, will also have to account for his behavior, as the teaser showed him being grilled by his castmates.

Amanda Wilhelm blasts ‘toxic’ castmates during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

If you knew that Amanda had drama with her castmates raise your hand, because we sure didn’t. However, the mom of two was heated in the behind-the-scenes clip as she spoke to producers.

“Some of the other castmates are toxic as f**k,” she exclaimed. However, when the producer asked if she wanted to name the toxic persons, Amanda responded, “I think it’s self-explanatory.”

Meanwhile, Amanda’s boyfriend Razvan had an issue with Christian over his treatment of Cleo and called out his shady behavior during the trip to England.

“What are you doing in the bars and talking with other girls?” asked the model.

However, Christian had no remorse for his behavior and said, “I didn’t feel like I was doing anything wrong.”

Is Violet really pregnant with Riley’s baby?

We’ll finally get some answers about Violet’s pregnancy when the Tell All airs after she made that claim to Riley in the Season 6 finale.

The clip showed Violet in tears as she Skyped in from Vietnam to answer that question.

Riley has zero trust in Violet, and when asked if he thinks she would make up the baby story to manipulate him, the answer is a firm “Yes!”

Jasmine and Gino are at it again, and for the first time, the Panamanian beauty was in person at the Tell All after finally making it to the U.S.

Gino confronted his fiancee about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Dane, and host Shaun Robinson had a serious question for the 34-year-old.

“Once and for all, do you and Dane have a sex video from one month before Gino came to see you?”

Meanwhile, it was an emotional Tell All for Meisha who was warned by her castmate Statler to leave Nicola over his controlling ways and find someone else.

However, Nicola refused to back down.

“The man is head of the house okay? It’s in the Bible,” he affirmed as Meisha wiped away tears.

That’s just a snippet of what’s to come when all the cast members come face to face for the first time.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.