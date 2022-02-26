90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca spotted shopping together in Peru

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca were spotted shopping together in Peru. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun has been the talk of the season since his first appearance. After the 52-year-old described his romance with 24-year-old Mahogany Roca, fans began to question the validity of their relationship.

The divorced father of four spent the bulk of the season anticipating his trip to Peru to meet Mahogany for the first time. Despite his family’s disapproval, and Mahogany herself telling him not to travel, he insisted on meeting her and attempting to build a life together.

After an awkward first encounter where Mahogany says she felt that Ben didn’t look like his pictures, the future of their relationship seemed uncertain. However, new pictures may put speculations about their relationship to rest once and for all.

Ben and Mahogany are spotted out together

A 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram, @truecrime_jankie, recently posted some new pictures featuring Ben and Mahogany. The two were seen walking around a shopping center in Lima attempting to blend in with the crowd.

At one point in the series of photos, the two are shown walking while hugging one another. The public display of affection leads fans to question if the two are truly still together in this relationship or if it’s just a stunt by the production crew.

The photos may come as a shock to many fans since Mahogany appeared to be unsure about her relationship with Ben. She also mentioned her family is concerned about her being involved with a much older man.

Seeing them together in Mahogany’s home country has fans anticipating how their story will continue to unfold in the upcoming episode.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Fans are shocked that Mahogany is real

Until recently, some fans weren’t convinced that Mahogany was a real person and believed Ben was being catfished. The two had very limited communication and she was pleading for him not to travel to Peru even when he was at the airport.

When she actually showed up to the restaurant to meet him, the 90 Day fandom quickly ran to Twitter to share their thoughts and genuine surprise that Mahogany was in fact real.

On fan wrote, “Is anybody else shocked Mahogany is real on 90 Day Fiance?”

A fan comments on Mahogany being real. Pic credit: @anne_harvester/Twitter

Another viewer shared their thoughts, saying, “Mahogany being real was the wildest turn of events.”

A viewer expresses their thoughts about Ben meeting Mahogany. Pic credit: @jesssevenn/Twitter

While their initial visit was short, Ben was beyond excited to meet Mahogany and expressed his desire to further their relationship. Mahogany, ended the meeting by saying she just needed to get to know him a bit more before making a decision.

Fans of the show are eager to find out how the remainder of Ben’s time in Peru plays out and if Mahogany’s family will change their minds about their romance.

Do you think Ben and Mahogany have a chance at making their relationship work?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.