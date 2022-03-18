90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Memphis writes sweet tribute to her daughter

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith shares a sweet message she wrote for her daughter. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith has taken time aside to pen a sweet tribute to her teenage daughter.

The message comes on the heels of weeks of speculations and rumors regarding the relationship status of the reality star. Her romance with Hamza has been a major topic that has played out on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and has left many viewers wondering what’s next for the couple.

Memphis has often expressed her inner thoughts and emotions through her social media accounts and continues to do so as she shares a personal message to her daughter.

Memphis says she’s her daughter’s ‘biggest cheerleader’

In a recent Instagram post, Memphis shared a sweet letter to her 14-year-old daughter, Kennedi.

In her tribute, Memphis shares that she was never taught how to be the “perfect parent” but did her best. She says she wanted to push her daughter to grow up “to be everything she was never taught how to be.”

She continued by stating that she was hard on Kennedi because she didn’t want her child to struggle the way she did. Memphis continued by advising her daughter to obtain knowledge and always be confident. She ends her letter by telling her daughter that she is her “biggest cheerleader” and thanks her for always having her back.

In the comments, Memphis clarifies that it is not her daughter’s birthday and that she just simply wanted to show appreciation.

Memphis comments on why she decided to post a tribute to her daughter. Pic credit: missmemphis05/Instagram

She also shared that the post was inspired by a recent conversation she had with her daughter and stated the importance of “recognizing special people in our lives not just on the holidays and birthdays but whenever we can!”

What’s next for Memphis and Hamza?

Since the start of her time on 90 Day Fiance, Memphis has shared how important it is for her to be in a relationship with someone who is also good for her children. The single mom of two has often commented on wanting Hamza to build a connection with her kids so that they can blend their families.

Their relationship, however, has been up and down since meeting in person. Memphis had been adamant about Hamza signing a prenup, which he found hurtful and confusing. The two also struggled to define what married life would be like in America as Hamza would not be able to work right away.

This, in addition to concerns on how Memphis’ children would react to Hamza, created some doubts on whether their relationship would last. Despite their struggles, it appears that the two have decided to move forward with their relationship and get married.

With just a handful of episodes remaining for this season of Before the 90 Days, it’s possible viewers will see the couple tying the knot before the finale. Do you think Hamza and Memphis will figure out a way to make their relationship work and have the family they desire?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.