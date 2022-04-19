90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda rocks daisy dukes during night out in Panama

Jasmine Pineda showed off her fit physique in a pair of daisy dukes. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda showed off her toned legs and fit physique in a pair of daisy dukes during a night out.

Like 90 Day Fiance fans have come to know, Jasmine takes her health very seriously and puts a lot of time and effort into maintaining her enviable figure.

Earlier this week, the Panamanian beauty took to her Instagram, where she shared two pics while she relaxed in her native country.

Jasmine Pineda puts toned legs on display in daisy dukes

Rocking a pair of up-to-there daisy dukes, Jasmine’s long gams took center stage for the first pic. Along with a message about managing one’s time, Jasmine first shared a snap of herself sipping a drink from a straw as she posed casually for the camera.

The 35-year-old mom of two put both legs over the side of the chair, crossing her feet, as she let her toned gams take center stage. Jasmine opted for a raspberry-colored, off-the-shoulder top to accompany her denim shorts and a pair of color-coordinated athletic shoes.

In the second pic, Jasmine’s hard work at the gym was evident as she stood up to pose with both fists in the air. Jasmine wore her long, dark waves in a half-up hairstyle for the pose, looking radiant and healthy in the gorgeous pics.

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Jasmine’s look

Jasmine’s Instagram followers were impressed with her look in the pics and showed her some love in the comments section.

“Beauty,” penned one of Jasmine’s admirers while another wrote, “Gino is a lucky man.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

“You’re so cute,” another of Jasmine’s fans commented. Several fans left slews of emojis to indicate their appreciation for Jasmine, and one told her, “Looking beautiful jas!”

Jasmine isn’t shy about showing off her incredible figure on social media. She recently sent tongues wagging in a swimsuit pic in which she changed up her look with a long, blonde wig.

Despite her obvious physical beauty, Jasmine has come under fire for some of her fashion choices and cosmetic procedures. When a critic called her out for being a bad example to women for undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures, Jasmine fired back.

“I never said in my post I’m example of beauty. How can people have the audacity to judge on someone’s choices over his/her body?” Jasmine told her critic. “Empower people! Life itself is tough enough.”

