90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda reveals medical issue affecting her heart

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda just opened up about a medical condition that’s been affecting her since childhood.

People noticed that Jasmine had something strapped to her chest in one of her videos and they questioned her about it.

The reality TV personality then opened up about the device and explained that it’s used to “monitor and catch arrhythmia,” following her diagnosis with a heart condition years ago.

Jasmine has been opening up a lot with her social media followers over the past few months and it seems people’s perceptions of her are starting to change. Initially, she got a lot of backlash from viewers for her explosive behavior and her jealous fits of rage throughout her relationship with Gino Palazzolo.

However, the tides began to change for Jasmine after Gino violated her privacy by sending her topless photos to his ex. Since then it seems people have warmed up to the Panamanian native and she now has some fans on her side.

She has also opened up quite a bit about her life before her stint on the show and most recently she dished about an ongoing health condition.

Jasmine Pineda reveals medical issue affecting her heart

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star responded to queries from her Instagram followers wanting to know more about a device that was taped to her chest.

Jasmine shared a photo giving people a closer look at the machine and explained her reasons for wearing it.

“Some of you have asked me about this device from the previous video,” said Jasmine. “It’s called a Holter to monitor and ‘catch’ arrhythmia.”

The TLC cast member explained that the device is needed to help the cardiologist to diagnose the “type of arrhythmia” and then figure out the best “treatment.”

Jasmine Pineda says she was diagnosed with ventricular arrhythmia

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared another message on her Instagram Story and explained her reason for having to wear the device.

Jasmine noted that the issues with her heart started when she was a child, but she didn’t seek medical help until many years later when she was eventually diagnosed.

“Since I was a little girl I used to faint and [felt] like my heart was gonna [explode],” explained Jasmine. “Later as an adult, I continue ignoring the problem until one day I got [into] serious issues. I was finally diagnosed with a prolapsed valve and ventricular arrhythmia.”

Jasmine noted in her post that, for now, heart surgery is not required but that she has to visit a cardiologist three times per year and “take two medication[s] for a lifetime.”

