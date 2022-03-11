90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda poses in lingerie says ‘my body, my rules’

Jasmine Pineda poses in sexy lingerie. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda is showing off the results of her daily fitness routines with a sexy lingerie photo posted to social media.

However, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star knows that people will have a lot to say so she preempted the critics with a reminder that it’s her body and her rules. Jasmine is very dedicated to her health and fitness and often shares workout videos and tips to help people get in shape.

She recently posted evidence of her hard work and dedication with a sexy photo on her social media account along with a message about new beginnings.

Jasmine Pineda poses in black lingerie and says it’s ‘my body’ and ‘my rules’

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star actually had some wise and encouraging words to share with her Instagram followers. However, she found an interesting way to capture their attention.

Jasmine posted a photo clad in black lace lingerie while wearing a long blond wig and people certainly took notice. The racy two-piece outfit garnered a lot of likes and feedback from her followers many of whom commented on her body.

However, the reality TV personality knows all too well that she’ll get some backlash for her scantily clad attire, so she preempted the critics with a “side note” at the end of her post.

“My body, my life, my rules!” said Jasmine. “It’s me the one who decides what I show or I don’t show from myself. Nobody else but ME!”

Jasmine Pineda talks about new beginnings in latest social media post

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star might have distracted people with the sexy lingerie photo, but she did have a great message to share as well.

“Afraid of new beginnings? Read the following,” wrote Jasmine in her post. “When one door closes and another opens, it can bring a lot of promise along. Sure, you might be nervous about whatever is to come, but it’s time to take stock of what you’re leaving behind and then look ahead.”

She added, “A new opportunity means a fresh start and all the wonderful possibilities new beginnings bring.”

Based on her choice of attire, that “new opportunity” is most likely her OnlyFans venture.

After being fired from her job, the adult platform– along with her Cameo appearance– has become her main source of income and Jasmine is making enough to support herself and her boys.

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great,” She continued, “Even if that new beginning means to start from scratch. Don’t be afraid to start over. It gives you the chance to build something even better.”

“Remember this, YOU LIVE, YOU LEARN, AND YOU UPGRADE,” added Jasmine.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.