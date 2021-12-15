90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Gino opens up about girlfriend Jasmine and filming the show

Gino opens up about being on TV. Pic credit: TLC

We’re still getting to know 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbie Gino Palazzolo and so far it’s been interesting. Gino’s relationship with girlfriend Jasmine Pineda is just starting to play out on the show, but already the red flags are glaring.

Gino, who’s still living in the U.S while Jasmine remains in Panama City, has to report to Jasmine every time he leaves the house. To say she’s controlling is a bit of an understatement and so far viewers are not exactly putting much hope that this couple will last.

For now, we’re just waiting to see how it all plays out but Gino recently opened up about being a newly minted reality TV star and having his love life play out on TV.

Gino Palazzolo says being on TV was hard at first

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star had an interview and he dished about filming the show.

The 51-year-old came off quite awkward and quirky from the episode we’ve seen so far and confessed to The List that at first being on camera wasn’t easy.

“Yeah, so it was hard at first. It was my first time and so I was kind of like… It was all new for me and I felt like kind of a rookie,” he admitted. “It was just all new to me but… it was a good learning experience and stuff. It just took me a little time to get comfortable with it.”

Despite having cameras following his every move Gino said he was eventually able to open up and show his true self on camera.

“I think it was a little more difficult in the beginning…” said the reality TV personality. “But then, I think I quickly adapted to it and I just was myself.”

Gino says his relationship with Jasmine helped him through the pandemic

During his interview with the media outlet, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star had nothing but good things to say about Jasmine.

The 34-year-old got some backlash for her controlling behavior but Gino listed some of her best traits and what attracted him to her.

“Well, she’s a really caring person. And she’s got a really fun personality. She’s very fun,” shared Gino. “She’s a passionate Latina. She is super fun and [has] just a good personality. And that’s what attracted me to her initially.”

He also said Jasmine supported him through a difficult time and he did the same for her

“Because we kind of met like just before the pandemic happened, so we supported each other through the pandemic,” said Gino.

He added, “That was huge because that was a hard time for everybody. But we supported each other, and so that was nice.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.