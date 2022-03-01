90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun says Mahogany has a ‘beautiful soul’

Ben Rathbun shares a photo with Mahogany Roca. Pic credit: TLC

Ben Rathbun has come to the defense of his romantic interest Mahogany Roca amid tons of backlash from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

The once mysterious Peruvian native has become the most talked-about cast member on the show over the past few weeks, shocking TV viewers when she finally made an appearance.

Many assumed that Mahogany was a catfish and not the woman Ben had been conversing with online. However, her arrival on the show has not done much to quell their skepticism.

It seems now there are even more questions about Mahogany as people continue to point out several discrepancies in her story. However, Ben, who voiced his suspicions in the last episode, is now coming to her defense.

Ben Rathbun defends Mahogany Roca and says she has a beautiful soul

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have been blasting Mahogany online, and they called out several disparities in her story.

Even Ben found out when they met her parents that she was 22 and not 24 like she had told him before they met in person.

Mahogany’s apartment also drew suspicion from viewers who are convinced that the place she showed Ben was an Airbnb and that Mahogany and her parents are actors.

Ben, who has been getting backlash online as well, has seen the nasty comments about Mahogany, so he shared a post in her honor.

The 52-year-old posted a photo from his trip to Peru which showed him and Mahogany enjoying their time together. The couple appeared to be at the beach and the photo showed them smiling into the camera, seemingly quite happy.

In the post that accompanied the photo, Ben told his followers that Mahogany’s “will and beautiful soul are indomitable.”

Ben Rathbun says Mahogany Roca ‘continues to smile’ despite the hate

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star raved about Mahogany in his Instagram post as he reflected on their time together.

“When in San Bartolo I witnessed the waves crashing on beautiful boulders that reached out to the sea like a pier,” wrote Ben. “No matter how big the waves were, they were no match for the rocks. Mahogany’s last name is Roca which means rock.”

He continued, “This beautiful, mature, wise, and incredibly kind woman has the purest heart I’ve ever come across. The waves of ignorance and hate continue to pound her daily, but she continues to smile.”

