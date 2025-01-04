90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers: Vanja explains how Josko dumped her during phone call

When something seems too good to be true, it often is.

Such was the case in Vanja Grbic’s whirlwind relationship with Josko Luketin.

Although the two were planning a future together just days after meeting, Vanja and Josko’s relationship quickly soured.

In a preview clip of Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Vanja explains to her friend how Josko unexpectedly broke up with her in a shocking twist.

In the teaser shared by Access Hollywood, Vanja tells her friend that Josko dumped her … over the phone, no less.

After Josko visited Vanja in the U.S., he returned to his home in Croatia, and they continued their long-distance relationship.

Vanja says that during one of their regular phone calls, Josko got snippy with her and abruptly ended their relationship.

Vanja says Josko stopped calling her

As Vanja reveals, one minute, she and Josko were planning their future together, and the next, they were over.

“We had our little morning and evening calls, then all of a sudden, he started not calling me in the evenings,” Vanja tells her friend.

Vanja called Josko, telling him, “I would really appreciate it if we could have consistency in our communication going forward.”

That’s when things took an abrupt turn.

Josko said Vanja was ‘needy’ and lacked motherly instincts

“And then,” Vanja begins as she tries to compose herself, “He goes, ‘You’re being needy, and I don’t like this.'”

“‘Click,'” Vanja adds, imitating the sound of Josko’s phone hanging up on her. “And he hung up on me.”

Admittedly, Vanja thought Josko would call her back and apologize, but he never did.

Eventually, Josko reached back out to Vanja, but not in the way she had hoped.

“Finally, five days later — we haven’t talked — I get a text message, and um, he’s like, ‘Hey, can we talk?'” Vanja shares.

Vanja continues, adding that Josko told her, “I don’t think I can be with you because you obviously don’t have motherly instincts, and I have a child.”

During her confessional, Vanja calls her and Josko’s sudden split a “complete shock.”

Vanja tells TLC’s cameras she and Josko formed an “incredible” connection, but her dreams were shattered when he broke up with her.

That was the last time Vanja spoke with Josko, adding that she hasn’t heard from him since he texted her.

Vanja doesn’t believe in unfollowing or blocking exes

Although Vanja and Josko are no longer romantically linked, they still follow each other on Instagram and are Facebook friends.

So, why could this be?

In a recent Instagram Story post, Vanja revealed that after a heartbreaking split, she finds unfollowing and blocking an ex to be “quite childish.”

Vanja hinted that she didn’t block Josko on social media. Pic credit: @thevanjagrbic/Instagram

Instead, Vanja suggested muting the ex’s account and continuing on with life.

“The only time I would block someone would be if they are being harassing or threatening,” she wrote. “You do what makes you comfortable.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.