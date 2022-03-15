90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Spoilers: Kimberly Menzies calls it quits with Usman Umar

Kimberly Menzies finally calls it quits with Usman Umar after an explosive argument. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Kimberly Menzies calls it quits in a sneak peek of the new episode of the show.

After a lengthy trip, Kimberly Menzies is finally getting over Usman Umar and the drama that came along with him.

Kimberly and Usman had an explosive fight in the week prior, once Kimberly came to know of Usman’s prior engagements with another woman before she arrived in Tanzania.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kimberly is finally getting over Usman

In the sneak peek, fans get a glimpse into Kimberly and Usman’s current debacle which arose after Kimberly took Usman’s necklace back that she had brought him for his birthday, and threatened to leave if he did not do a grand gesture for her.

Kimberly has been feeling as though she has been putting in the majority of the effort into the relationship, and that Usman has not given into the relationship nearly as much as her.

In the video, Kimberly makes the statement, “I believe you love me, because we’ve been talking to each other for a year, but you’re not in love with me.”

With regards to those powerful words that Kimberly had to say when it came to Usman and his love for her, fans are able to see just how painful it was for Kimberly and just how much she is at her witts end.

"I Lost" Kim Says It's Over With Usman | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

Not all fans are on Kimberly’s side

Although there are many fans who do side with Kimberly, not all are in agreeance with her and her actions.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

There were many comments under the video that were very harsh towards Kimberly and her motives.

One fan wrote, “I must be the only one that doesn’t feel bad for her at all. She used him for sex and tried buying his affections; on top of that, she took back the gifts she gave him, which is also a big no no. Safe travels indeed.”

A fan of the show is not pleased with Kimberly and her actions and does not feel bad for her. Pic credit: @TLC/ YouTube

Another fan of the show commented, “’I lost’ She clearly thought it was a game. Tried to buy his affection, begged for sex then started acting out when she thought she ‘had’ him. Took the gifts away to try and get him to come back. Good on him for leaving!”

A fan of the show accused Kimberly of trying to buy Usman’s affection. Pic credit: @TLC/YouTube

One fan even went as far as to compare Kimberly and Usman’s conversation to a mother scolding her child in time out.

A fan commented that Kimberly was scolding Usman like he was a child in time out. Pic credit: @TLC/YouTube

Kimberly and Usman’s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride from the beginning, and now fans are left to wonder if Kimberly and Usman are truly done with one another?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8/7c.