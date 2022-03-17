90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers: Hamza and Memphis are officially married

Memphis and Hamza have officially tied the knot. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith has reportedly tied the knot with Hamza Moknii.

Despite the issues displayed on the show and the reservations of those close to the couple, they have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

This may be the beginning of Memphis and Hamza’s happily ever after.

Memphis and Hamza make it official

In Touch Weekly recently broke the news regarding these two and their marital bliss. They revealed that Memphis had registered to vote Back in October of 2021 under the name Memphis Chardell-Arden Mokni.

It is unclear the exact date that the two got married. However, it was before October of 2021 as Memphis registered to vote under Hamza’s last name.

This news comes as a surprise for many fans, as Memphis was stuck in limbo in the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days.

In the recent episode, Memphis alluded to the fact that she was not prepared to marry Hamza because she would not be able to get the prenuptial agreement signed before their proposed wedding date.

Memphis and Hamza had many road bumps along the way

Memphis and Hamza have not had the easiest relationship.

They were faced with many issues as the two grew to know one another better during Memphis’s trip to Tunisia.

From the beginning of their relationship, there were many critical hurdles that the two would have to get through.

The first and most crucial hurdle was that Memphis was not always pleased with Hamza and his “sexy time,” which earned her a lot of backlash from fans.

The other hurdle the two had to surpass was that Hamza lied to Memphis about his age, which caught him a lot of backlash from fans of the show.

The two had those two hurdles to overcome, which was just the tip of the iceberg. As the trip went on, more issues popped up for the two. However, the most prominent issue was the entire prenuptial agreement debacle.

When Memphis initially asked Hamza for a prenuptial agreement, he was very reluctant and found it hurtful as he thought it was unnecessary.

Memphis placed a heavy emphasis on wanting to get the prenuptial agreement done before she could get married to Hamza because she wanted to be able to protect her children “just in case” anything were to happen between the two.

Now that fans know that Memphis and Hamza are officially married, fans wonder if she actually did get the prenuptial agreement signed or if she proceeded with the wedding without one.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.