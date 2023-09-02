90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers: ‘Barbarian’ Nicola misses a ‘golden opportunity’ to seduce Meisha

Meisha Johnson thinks Nicola Kanaan could use a little help in the romance department.

In the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Meisha and Nicola venture to the Dead Sea for a day of relaxation.

The mineral-rich mud from the Dead Sea is known for its detoxifying and healing properties, so Meisha and Nicola lather it on themselves, as is customary in Nicola’s native country of Israel.

What presents itself as the perfect opportunity for Nicola to show Meisha his romantic side turns into anything but when the 46-year-old virgin begins to slather the mud on his girlfriend.

Admittedly, it’s the first time Nicola has ever put mud on a woman, and he confesses that he wants to show Meisha that he is a “romantic person.”

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, as shared by PEOPLE, Nicola gets to work covering Meisha in the Dead Sea mud, an experience he tells her she’ll “never forget.”

Nicola misses out on a chance to seduce Meisha on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

“Well, that’s the understatement of the century,” Meisha jokes.

Nicola looks like he’s applying spackle to drywall, not putting much thought into his technique as he slaps the mud on her carelessly.

Meisha switches positions, asking Nicola not to apply the mud “caveman-style” before asking Nicola,” Can you try not to be a barbarian?”

Despite Nicola’s unalluring approach, Meisha admits she’s still turned on by her online boyfriend of seven years.

“I am very physically attracted to Nicola,” Meisha admits during a confessional. “That kind of innocence, that kind of funniness about him, and that he does everything with confidence, I actually think it’s super sexy.”

However, Meisha acknowledges that Nicola is missing the mark during their Dead Sea mud rubdown.

“But Nicola is missing a golden opportunity right now to make this moment a little bit flirty and fun, putting this Dead Sea mud on me like you would spackle a wall,” Meisha adds.

When it’s her turn to apply the mud to Nicola, Meisha shows him how it’s done. First, she teases him about what’s under his swim trunks before getting down to business.

“So, the way that I’m putting this on you… Do you wanna, like, put it on me again anywhere? Like a sexy [gesture]?” she asks him, giving him an opportunity for a do-over.

But as far as Nicola is concerned, his work is done.

Meisha offers Nicola some tips for being sexy, but he insists he knows ‘how women operate’

“I already put for you in all the area, Meisha,” he replies, clearly not picking up on Meisha’s hint. “Where do you want me to put?”

Meisha cuts to the chase, telling Nicola (with a major eye roll to boot) that it wasn’t the correct answer and that, instead, he should have replied, “Yes, I can’t wait to touch you more.”

Although Nicola feels that he’s been acting more “passionately” toward Meisha, she explains to him that because he’s a virgin, he could use some sexual education and encourages him to ask her questions since she hasn’t remained chaste, as he has.

Still, Nicola insists that he knows how to please a woman, stating, “I know how women operate. I know everything. … I live in the world.”

Will Nicola heed Meisha’s advice and come to her for advice on how to please a woman, or will he continue to act like he knows what he’s doing? We’re not sure, but something tells us Meisha certainly has her work cut out for herself.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.