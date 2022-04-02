90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Spoiler: Memphis and Hamza share a tearful goodbye

Memphis and Hamza share an emotional moment as Memphis leaves to go back home. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars, Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii Shared an intense and emotional departure in the airport as Memphis headed back home.

As Memphis and Hamza were going to the airport, they shared a very intimate moment in the car.

Memphis was telling Hamza that he’s got to try his hardest to learn English and how she will be working as hard as she can to ensure that the Visa process goes smoothly and quickly.

Tears were flowing

Many fans thought that the interaction that they have shared during this sneak peek was the purest and most intimate moment that they have seen thus far in the season between the two.

One fan commented, “That goodbye was so sad seeing the both of them crying makes you emotional. Memphis trying to keep it together and then falling apart when she walks away was so sad and such a real moment cause it’s the last thing she wants to do. Seeing hamza cry was touching too. He loves her. Hopefully, they work out.”

Some fans thought the departure was so sad. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

Memphis and Hamza finally seem content with their relationship

Throughout the season, Memphis and Hamza have had many ups and downs that made their relationships seem as though it was filled with turmoil.

However, at that moment, when Memphis and Hamza are being so genuine with one another in their goodbyes, it seems as though the two are on their way to a very successful and happy marriage.

One fan commented, “Hamza is a sweetie and so hands on with Memphis. He’s always subtly grooming her in some way (tucking strands of hair, wiping tears, adjusting her jacket); that’s a show of non-verbal care and concern!”

Fans think that Hamza is a genuine man by how he treats Memphis. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

With all good comments come the not so good.

Some fans were not moved by the emotional moment between the two and seemed to hone in on their past.

One fan commented, “I’m sorry….. the tears don’t move me. How in the hell can you meet someone online from another country, leave your kids, get married and pregnant in such a short time, and then go back home to start the process to get him to come to America.”

“I mean, am I the only one thinking that this is ridiculous? Ma’am, you have kids!!!! And when he comes to the U.S, it’s not just the fact that you have to tell your kids that you’re pregnant by someone they don’t know, but that he is coming to live with them soon!!!! IRRESPONSIBLE AND SELFISH!!!!”

One fan finds Memphis to be Irresponsible and selfish. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

Although there are fans on opposite sides of the board when it comes to the couple, Memphis and Hamza have indeed come a long way to reach the point of peace in their relationship. Many fans wish the two best of luck as they start the rest of their lives together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.